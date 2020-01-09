Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: Here’s why the Toofan star is much more than an incredible actor

As Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his 46th birthday today, here are the reasons why we love to love this stupendous actor and why way beyond just an actor.

Farhan Akhtar is not just an actor but he is way beyond in so many ways. And this is because he aces the art of striking a chord not only with his character but also with the audience. Besides, of all the things used to describe Farhan, the word aesthete is the perfect fit for him. Right from making his debut in Bollywood in 2001 with , and Akshaye Khanna, Farhan has impressed us with his versatility, flawless acting, humour and emotional quotient.

From being an acclaimed director to a renowned actor, Farhan has come a long way in her career of around two decades and there’s seems to be no stopping for him. But what makes him stand out in the league is the fact that in the time where success is dependent on box office numbers, Farhan has carved a niche for himself with his sheer talent and rightful choices. As this powerhouse of talent turns a year older today, here’s why he is way more than an incredible actor:

Farhan has successfully won our hearts with his directing skills in Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Don series, etc, he has also showcased his acting prowess with great flourish in movies like Rock On, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, etc. But apart from being a director-turned actor, Farhan also happens to be an amazing writer, lyricist and a producer.

While Farhan has made our hearts ache with his humour quotient as Imran Habib in Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara, his soulful voice often makes the ladies swoon. Don’t believe me? Hear out his track Tum Ho Toh from Rockstar. I am sure you will fall in love with his melodious voice all over again.

Undisputedly, Farhan is a powerhouse of talent who knows how to own the screen every time he hits it. While the Dil Dhadakne Do actor is the master of handsome looks, he also loves experimenting with his looks and can carry any look like a boss. From his man-buns, curly hairdo in Rock on, bearded look for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, chocolate boy look in ZNMD or the moustaches in Wazir and may more, Farhan’s every look has a charm of its own.

Farhan is also known for raising his voice against social issues quite unabashedly be it on screen or off-screen. We certainly loved his character of Sunny Gill in Dil Dhadakne Do when he gave an earful to ’s onscreen husband Rahul Bose for suppressing women and having authority over them. On the other hand, he also won hearts when he launched the social campaign called MARD to raise awareness against rape and discrimination of women. But this isn’t all. The Wazir actor recently grabbed the eyeballs after he came out to join protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Give a role to Farhan and he will not disappoint you. The actor can pull off any character with ease. In fact, he doesn’t even mind walking an extra mile for his roles. Remember, how Farhan underwent rigorous training while he was stepping into the shoes of the Flying Sikh Milkha Singh for his biopic Bhaag Milkha Singh? He literally nailed the character. And while the actor will soon be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan, he is once again sweating hard in the gym and putting his blood and sweat to do justice to his role. Now that’s what you call determination.

As we wait for him to take over the screens with Toofan in October this year, Here’s wishing Farhan Akhtar a Happy Birthday!

