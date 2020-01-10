Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Dear HR, you are the hero that we all look up to and rightly so

Hrithik Roshan turns a year older today, and all through his career, he has been living proof of every bit of motivation and a true HERO.

has had a great 2019, and we are hoping for a bigger and better 2020 for him. He has given two of his career best films in the form of Super 30 and War, both just as diverse as they have been amazing. On January 10, as the actor turns a year older, we thought it would be the right time to jot down every reason why he is a true hero, and well, he continues to be one after all.

Hrithik has battled many fights and while he continues to have issues with his health, he has seldom been one to give up so easily. Hrithik Roshan is called the Greek God of B-town and he rightly and proudly owns the title thanks to his dancing skills. The actor has to his credit some of the finest films that have ever been, but there sure is more to his stardom than just the filmography and his looks, isn't it? Here's a little something to our dearest on his birthday.

Dear HR,

You are the hero of your life, and ours too, and not just because you have managed to get all this stardom for yourself, but because you battled fears that were eating you up. You said 'Everything you have ever wanted is on the other side of fear' and now that you are on the other side, you have ensured that you don't forget what it felt like to not be here, to not be able to speak your heart, and to simply be. Your story is not one of struggle, but that of courage, because you did not give up and so, you won.

You have never been a fan of controversies, and so you have stayed away from them. But well, B-town is a funny business, isn't it? You had to face your share of problems, both on the professional and personal front, but did you let it stop you from aspiring to do better? Hell no. You have been a great father, you have made it a point to work on scripts that we as audiences cannot help but praise and rest of it is all history.

You believe in ownership, and so when a film does not work, it doesn't. Because what can you do after all, isn't it? Right from the Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya to the Arjun in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, you come with a life lesson, just sometimes, it fails to reach out to enough people!

Your health has always been a challenge for you, and for the longest time that I can remember, you have put up a strong front. All those fitness videos of your transformation from Super 30 to War with that back of yours, you proved yet again how determination does take you places. You have constantly been one to work hard, and stand by what you believe in, and so you just keep doing that thing of yours.

Even at 46, you are every bit of a Greek God in human form, have millions of hearts set on you, and a lifetime of career ahead that we can't wait to get more of!

With love,

Just another fan..

