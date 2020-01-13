Happy Birthday Imran Khan: Check out the films which prove he is the quintessential boy next door

Today, as Break Ke Baad actor Imran Khan celebrates his 36th birthday, we rounded up a list of films that prove he is the quintessential boy next door. Take a dekko!

Back in 2008, Imran Khan won hearts when he made his Bollywood debut with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. From the songs to the dialogues and screenplay, the film received both critical and commercial success and post the film, Imran Khan was seen in films such as I Hate Luv Story’s, Break Ke Baad, Kidnap, Luck, Delhi Belly, Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola and others. From his good looks, acting prowess to his boy-next-door roles, Imran Khan became every girls’ crush.

Now today, as Imran Khan, nephew of , celebrates his 36th birthday, we rounded up a list of films that prove he is the quintessential boy next door. From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na…, Break Ke Baad, to Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and others, we rightly feel that when it comes to lover boy sort of roles, Imran Khan has performed such roles to the T.

Jaane tu ya jaane na

Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut with Abbas Tyrewala’s Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na co-starring Genelia D’Souza, and from the famous Kabhi Kabhi Aditi Zindagi Mein Koi Tujhe Apna Lagta Hai to the Pappu Can’t Dance Saala, Imran Khan proved that when it comes to college romance, he is the quintessential boy next door. Soon after the release of his debut film, Imran Khan made every girl go weak in the knees for every college student could relate to Imran Khan and his friendship with Aditi aka Genelia.

I Hate Luv Story’s

From the signature step of the title song to Imran and Sonam’s onscreen chemistry, even though the film wasn’t a commercial success but fans loved Imran Khan in the film. Imran’s ‘too cool for school attitude’ was totally relatable and his metamorphosis from the cool dude to the one who falls in love with Sonam in the film, is what proves that , Imran Khan is every girls’ dream man.

Break Ke Baad

Imran Khan and were magic together in Break Ke Baad (2010) and their friendship in the film was such that most of the teenagers could relate to it. From being BFFs to Imran aka Abhay Gulati being supremely possessive about his friend Deepika aka Aaliya Khan, Break Ke Baad was one film that reminds us of what happens when friendship turns into love. Even though the film met with mixed reviews from critics, Break Ke Baad was one love story that was different yet relatable for the youth and Imran as Abhay was loved by one and all.

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

2011-film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan starring Imran Khan, and Ali Zafar was an economic success and Kish and Dimple unique love story was something that caught everyone’s attention. Kush and Dimple’s simple yet complicated love story was something that was loved by all and Imran Khan as Kush won hearts for his portrayal of yet another ‘boy next door’ kind of roles that every girl dreams of.



