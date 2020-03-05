Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: How a year's gap after Dhadak gave her time to bag films like Dostana 2, Takht

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: The Dhadak actress has an extremely interesting line up of films ahead and waiting for the right time might be the key to it.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Ishaan Khatter co-starrer Dhadak back in July 2018, and almost two years later, the actress will be back on the screen with a movie that will reverberate with the audiences, the biopic of IAF pilot, Gunjan Saxena. One cannot deny the fact that Janhvi has an interesting line up of films ahead, one that any debutante would die for after their first. Most of the people tend to rush their decisions, and well, it looks like Janhvi did the right thing by giving things time.

Many thought that Janhvi's career would be short-lived given the fact that she chose to not do any film for such a long time, but what most of us tend to forget is how the slow and steady wins the race. Once movie announcements for the actress started, there seemed to be no stopping, and film announcements kept coming in. If we come to think of it, not all of them are desi entertainers, but in fact, each has its own genre and flavour to it, right from Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to Takht, and Dostana 2 to Roohi Afzana.

With an interesting line up like hers, she is sure to soar high as far as her career in Bollywood is concerned, and while this obviously is not the end, we bet fans are looking forward to seeing what she brings on plate with such diverse roles and films, and also, what suits her the best. Not only can no one typecast her with this kind of filmography, but also see so many shades of her's on camera. Had she gone on to pick one film after the other, it might have lead to a sense of monotony of its own kind but now? Now, it is going to be one roller coaster.

