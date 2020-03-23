Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: 5 firecracker statements from the actress which caused a frenzy

From her films to national-award winning work, Kangana is without a doubt a powerhouse of talent. However, more often than not, Kangana has also made controversial statements. Check it out below.

is the firecracker Bollywood never knew they needed. The 'Manikarnika' actress has garnered headlines for multiple reasons in the past. From her films to national-award winning work, Kangana is without a doubt a powerhouse of talent. However, more often than not, Kangana has also lashed out at her co-stars and contemporaries, called out Bollywood's nepotism and involved in some shocking scandals. Today, as the actress celebrates her birthday and turns 33, let's take a look at some controversial statements:

On and

Kangana Ranaut had beef with tinsel town's hottest jodi last year when they were addressed as 'young actors'. To a leading news portal, Kangana responded by saying, "I do only that when I am rubbed the wrong way. And what is this thing of calling them young... Ranbir Kapoor is, what, 37 years old, young kid of the generation and Alia Bhatt just turned turned 27... my mother had three children at 27. This is absolutely unfair... bachche hai, ki dumb hai ki kya hai..."

On & nepotism

The 'Queen' actress did not spare Karan Johar on his talk show. The actress said, "In my biopic, if ever it’s made, you’ll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is like you know…very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia.” Karan naturally was left speechless.

On being a 'nobody' from film industry

It was never easy for Kangana when she decided to pursue a career in modelling. On her struggle and rejection and how cruel the industry can be, she once said, "When I started out, I was treated like a dog. People in the industry treated me like I didn’t deserve to be spoken to and I was some unwanted object. I couldn’t speak English and people made fun of me." However, the actress has gone on to become one of the top actresses and selective in her choice of projects. "I think the kind of films and roles I do takes a whole year, so it’s justified."

On working with the Khan's

In an interview, Kangana revealed that she does not plan on working with the Khans. Here's why, "Let’s talk about a Khan film. Who is the hero in that film? When I have done and am working on films that give me the possibility of building a brand of my own individually, it will be very stupid of me to go and stand behind someone else and try and en-cash their popularity,” she was quoted in the Deccan Chronicle as saying. The actress also made her intentions crystal clear when she appeared on KWK and said she wants to work in a film where she is given an equal role and with the Khans that is not possible.

On affair scandal

While their affair scandal was widely reported, bombs were dropped on both ends. The fiasco was all over the tabloids. From slapping each other with legal notice to releasing emails. While there was a lot of Twitter banter, Hrithik tweeted on their alleged affair, "Ther r more chances of me having had an affair with d Pope dan any of d (Im sure wonderful)women d media hs ben naming. Thanks but no thanks."

Kangana had hit back saying, "No. I am not hurt. I respect the other person’s opinion also. It’s very likely that a person can have a different perspective on the same situation or rather the past. But then, stick to your stand. Don’t slyly pursue people and spy on them, and chase them. So, we sign and seal the deal and then move on."

