Happy Birthday Kirron Kher: From Hum Tum to Dostana; 5 times the actress essayed a mom's role to perfection

Theatre, film and television actress, singer, entertainment producer, TV talk show host and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kirron Kher made her film debut in 1983 in the Punjabi feature film Aasra Pyar Da. Her return to acting came in the mid-1990s, through theatre, with the play Saalgirah written by playwright Javed Siddiqui and directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. She then hosted three television shows, starting with the short-lived Purushkshetra on Zee TV which got attention for bringing out the discussion of alternative sexuality for the first time, while also highlighting women's issues.

Her comeback film was by Shyam Benegal, Sardari Begum in 1996, which won her the Special Jury Award at the 1997 National Film Awards. Kirron Kher has further entertained the audience with some amazing films like Devdas, Main Hoon Na, Hum Tum, Veer Zaara, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Om Shanti Om, Dostana, Khoobsurat and more. Kirron Kher has portrayed varied roles and has struck a chord with the audience with her stellar performance, but no one can beat her when we talk about portraying the role of a mother. From being a cool mom in Khoobsurat to being a filmy mom in Om Shanti Om, Kirron Kher is the perfect 'maa' of Bollywood.

As Kirron Kher turns a year older, here are 5 movies of this amazing actress where she essayed the role of a mother to perfection:

1. Parminder Prakash in Hum Tum:

In this 2004 romantic comedy, the birthday girl plays the role of Parminder Prakash aka Bobby, the mother of Rhea (Rani Mukerji). She played the role with much swag as the cool and trying to be a modern mom which we loved her for. Her performance in the movie is marvelous, to say the least. She easily stole the spotlight in every scene she is in and her Punjabi dialect mixed with her English is sure to leave you in splits.

2. Bela Makhija in Om Shanti Om:

The actress plays the role of Bela Makhija, Om ( )'s mother. She shined as the total drama mother who didn't fail to make us laugh with her performance and comic timing and emotions when in scenes where she tries to meet OK believing him to be her son and where they reunite after thirty years. She was widely appreciated for her performance as the over-the-top mother and never fails to surprise us.

3. Mrs. Acharya in Dostana:

Kirron Kher plays the role of Mrs. Acharya, Sam (Abhishek Bachchan)'s mom in this 2008 romantic comedy film. Her performance as the Punjabi mom steals the spotlight in every scene she is in. The scenes like where she learns that her son is gay will leave you laughing hard and the scene where she accepts her son's sexuality and Kunal (John Abraham) as a family will make you go soft. Whether it be funny or emotional, the birthday girl always pulls it off with style and realism.

4. Rose Lady in Singh Is Kinng:

The actress plays the role of Rose Lady, Sonia ( )'s mother in this 2008 action comedy film. As always, she was marvelous as the funny yet lonesome character. She collaborated with Katrina Kaif for the first time and made us go soft with the mother-daughter chemistry seen between them. The character's visible and equal love for all whether it be just a bystander and her worries covered in her humour was portrayed with much realism and confidence making it one of her notable performances.

5. Manju Chakravarty in Khoobsurat:

In this 2014 romantic comedy, Kirron Kher portrays the role of Manju Chakravarty, Mili ( )'s mother. She yet again played the loud, loquacious, irrepressible Punjabi mom again with the best giggles going to her with some of the funniest lines and comic timing. She perfectly played that vibrant role, amazingly balanced with Nirmala Rathore (Ratna Pathak Shah) and a beautiful mother-daughter chemistry between her and Sonam Kapoor. Her advice to her daughter to woo Vikram Rathore ( ) gives us major mother-daughter goals making this as one of her most memorable roles.

Credits :Pinkvilla

