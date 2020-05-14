Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Five epic 90s songs of Bollywood's dancing diva that can never be emulated

Madhuri Dixit Birthday Special: As Madhuri Dixit celebrates her birthday today, we take a look at some of her iconic dance numbers that have left an indelible impression and must remain untouched.

Bollywood was immensely blessed when arrived in the industry in the '80s as a young teenager at the age of 17. Today, known as the 'Dhak Dhak' girl, Madhuri did not witness an immediate success and had to work hard to become one of the highest-paid actresses in the '90s. However, her contagious smile and love for dance had millions of fans falling in love with her style and grace. She was at the top of her game after her first big hit Tezaab in 1988. She soon went on to work in films that became top box office grossers and earned a well-known reputation for her performances and dance.

While Madhuri is back to films and television reality shows as a dance judge now, the actress had taken a sabbatical from work and relocated to the US with her husband Sriram Nene and gave birth to two sons while there. She relocated to India in 2011 and after a seven-year gap returned to the big screen with films like Dedh Ishqiya, Gulab Gang and Bucket List among others.

ALSO READ | Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood's THESE throwback photos redefine beauty

Irrespective of her exemplary performances in films like Aaja Nach Le and Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani's Ghagra, there is a certain charm about Madhuri Dixit's work from the '90s when she was at the peak of her career. Today, as Bollywood's Dancing Diva turns 53, we take a look at some of her iconic dance songs from the '90s that have left an indelible impression and must remain untouched.

Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from Khalnayak (1993)

Subhash Ghai's crime drama Khalnayak was one of Madhuri's most celebrated roles in the first few years of the '90s. Her dance number 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' featuring Neena Gupta is remembered to this day for her expressions and dance moves. An anthem in itself, the song put Madhuri under the spotlight yet again after 1988's legendary 'Ek Do Teen'. Madhuri's orange costume and heavy jewellery is also one of the many trademarks of the song.

Chane Ke Khet Mein from Anjaam (1994)

While Madhuri was busy delivering hits at the box office, her dance performances were also a major crowd puller. This sweet track 'Chane Ke Khet Mein' was from a film named Anjaam opposite . This was also their first collaboration and the audience gave a green light to their pairing onscreen. Saroj Khan's choreography not only elevated Madhuri's moves, but also brought out the best of expressions in her. How can we ever forget the hook step of this song?

Didi Tera Devar Deewana from Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (1994)

This family drama alongside catapulted Madhuri's career to greater heights. However, the song Didi Tera Devar Deewana became legendary. A dance number that is loved by choreographers and dance enthusiasts to this day, Madhuri was and is still a treat to watch in this song. Her goofiness with co-star Salman is loved by millions of fans. While the film became one of the biggest hit of 1994, the song continues to serenade many even today.

Mera Piya Ghar Aaya from Yaraana (1995)

If one version of Madhuri wasn't good enough, this song served two different looks of Madhuri. One - a new age, hip and cool performer, whereas the other one was a small town girl. Madhuri's energy and smile, however, were no different. The actress effortlessly nailed some difficult moves and got us grooving in this peppy track. It is safe to say, there has been no actress till date that can match steps to Madhuri and still look so effortless and graceful.

Are Re Are and Koi Ladki Hai from Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997)

Yes, we agreed to keep it to five but choosing five best songs from a decade of performances is no mean task. This 1997 drama opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor, showed Madhuri in her truest form -- a dancer. Their songs Are Re Are and Koi Ladki Hai even today will instantly put a smile on your face. Madhuri's dance sequences and the unforgettable blue dance suit are memories fans cherish even today.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Madhuri Dixit: 5 beauty trends from the '90s we hope to NEVER see again

A trained Kathak dancer, Madhuri has often been called as a 'choreographer's delight'. Her notable performances in 'Ek Do Teen', 'Maar Dala' and 'Aaja Nach Le' among many other songs will continue to be a benchmark of sorts.

Here's wishing Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit, a very happy birthday!

Credits :PinkvillaYoutube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×