Happy Birthday Mithun Chakraborty: 7 roles of the Disco Dancer which will always remain fresh in our minds

As Mithun Chakraborty turns a year older, here are seven roles of the Disco dancer that prove he is a versatile actor and an amazing performer.

Actor, singer, producer, writer, social worker, entrepreneur, television presenter and a former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Mithun Chakraborty also called Mithun Da is one of the most successful actors in the history of Bollywood. He made his acting debut with the art-house drama Mrigayaa in the year 1976 for which he won his first National Film Award for Best Actor. In the year 1982, Mithun Da played the role of Jimmy in Disco Dancer, which was commercially successful in India and the Soviet Union and Russia.



Besides Disco Dancer, Mithun Chakraborty is also remembered for his performance in films such as Surakksha, Sahhas, Wardat, Wanted, Boxer, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Dance Dance, Prem Pratigyaa, Mujrim, Agneepath, Yugandhar and more. Mithun Da has appeared in more than 350 films, including Bengali, Hindi, Odia, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Punjabi. He is the record holder in the Limca Book of Records for 19 movie releases as lead actor in the year 1989 and the record is still unbreakable in Bollywood to date May 2020.



Today as Mithun Chakraborty turns a year older, here are 7 roles of the Disco Dancer which will always remain fresh in our minds:

1. Anil/Jimmy in Disco Dancer:





Written by Rahi Masoom Raza and directed by Babbar Subhash, Disco Dancer is a musical drama film, which tells the rags-to-riches story of a young street performer from the slums of Bombay. Mithun Da portrayed the role of Ani, a street performer and wedding singer from the slums of Bombay who is scarred by the memory of the rich P. N. Oberoi (Om Shivpuri) beating his mother (Gita Siddharth) in an incident during his childhood. Rebranded as 'Jimmy', the rising disco star must take the throne from Sam and win the heart of Rita (Kim), Oberoi's daughter. Mithun Da portrayed the role of Ani with such ease and made way in our hearts as Jimmy. How can we forget the songs Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja and I am a Disco Dancer which are still played in many parties.



2. Ramu in Dance Dance:





Directed and produced by Babbar Subhash, is about a brother and sister who try to find success and become big singers. It revolves around orphaned siblings, Radha and Ramu who sing and dance on the streets to earn money and grow up to become popular performers. But when Radha dies, Ramu turns to alcohol and is unable to perform. Mithun Da as Ramu struck a chord with the audience. He made the audience fall in love with his character and feel for him.



3. Raja Bhaiya in Prem Pratigyaa:





Directed by Bapu and written by Jainendra Jain, Prem Pratigyaa revolves around a local don who saves a girl when a gangster tries to molest her. Initially, she dislikes him as she does not respect him, but soon begins to develop feelings for him and helps him transform. Mithun Da as Raja Bhaiya was just perfect. His chemistry with Madhuri was also loved and appreciated by all. Prem Pratigyaa had enough scope for Mithun to exhibit his exceptional acting skills. His acting felt too natural and connected well with the audience.



4. Guru Shankar Shrivastav in Guru:





Directed by Umesh Mehra, Guru was a major commercial success. Mithun Da portrayed the role of Guru whose ambition is to become an upright Police officer, but unluckily he is not getting selected. His sole strength is his lady love (portrayed by ). When he fails, in frustration he joins a smuggling gang instead. Mithun Da very well portrayed the role of an angry and sensitive young man. Mithun Chakraborty performed really well with his hard-hitting dialogues. This movie is a must-watch for Mithun Da fans.



5. Pritam Singh Ghai aka Pappu in Golmaal 3:





The actor plays the role of Pritam aka Pappu in this 2013 comedy film. He made us go LOL in many scenes in the movie and stole the spotlight in many scenes with his dialogues and comic timing as the typical and yet, lonesome dad. His ways to woo his long-lost love (Ratna Pathak Shah) will make you love this character even more. From scenes when he recreated his famous song 'I am a disco dancer' to when he got caught in the feud between the boys, the actor will leave you laughing hard.



6. Jagga Kanojia/JD in Housefull 2





The birthday boy played the role of Jagga Kanojia aka JD in this 2012 comedy-drama film. He pulled off the role with swag as we slowly learn that he has a temper, a dark secret, and (to add the fun) a gun. He portrayed the wacky role as he commands with his sheer presence on the screen and was well appreciated for his role by the critics and audiences alike. For a lot of people, JD might just be the best character in this film due to his wacky but shady role.



7. Leeladhar Swamy in OMG – Oh My God!





Written and directed by Umesh Shukla, OMG – Oh My God! is based on a Gujarati stage-play entitled Kanji Virudh Kanji, originally written by co-writer Saumya Joshi, with Bhavesh Mandalia as an additional co-writer. Mithun Da as Leeladhar Swamy came as a surprise to the audience. He portrayed the role of a priest who has been summoned to court by Kanji Bhai (Paresh Rawal). Mithun Chakraborty gamely takes on the role of the effeminate head priest who's more of a ruthless businessman. Though Mithun Da's did not have a full-fledged role in the movie, he grabbed the attention of the audience as Leeladhar Swamy. The actor proved that he can do any role with ease and much honesty.

