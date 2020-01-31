Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: 5 times the dimpled actress blew our minds with her onscreen performance

As Preity Zinta celebrates her 45th birthday today, we list down 5 movies where the actress blew our minds with her incredible performance.

stole our hearts with her bubbly act in her debut film Dil Se itself starring alongside and Manisha Koirala. Preity made her way into Bollywood with her endearing dimpled smile! She starred in Kya Kehna, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi Mil Gaya, Veer Zara, Salaam Namaste among others; the actress always managed to impress netizens with her cute quotient and good looks! Kal Ho Naa Ho will always be the highlight of Preity's career as the actress stole the show playing an introvert Naina in the Nikhil Advani drama.

The star has been away from the silver screen for long now. Her crackling presence is surely being missed on the celluloid and we agree that no one can ever replace that adorable smile! As the actress celebrates her 45th birthday, today, we list down 5 movies of Preity Zinta where the actress blew our minds with her incredible performance.

Dil Se

Marking her way into Bollywood as Preeti Nair in Dil Se, Preity Zinta shone in her first outing itself. Despite being launched opposite Shah Rukh Khan, she looked no less on the screen. Her breathtaking performance as Preeti Nair and her dance on Jiya Jale is still etched in our hearts and she rightly took home the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award for the same.

Sangharsh

Preity surprised everyone with her impactful performance who thought the bubble faced heroine could only do romantic roles. As CBI Officer Reet Oberoi, she takes the charge to find the culprit behind a series of child abduction cases. Fighting the traumatic flashbacks of her childhood, she puts her soul into the case and stops the religious fanatic with the help of a prisoner Aman Varma played by .

Kya Kehna

The young actress proves her skillset as she deals with teenage pregnancy in the film after her love affair, Rahul played by dumps her. Priya embraces her pregnancy despite the unwelcoming response and insults hurled upon her by society. A film ahead of its times shows Preity Zinta ace as the protagonist. Zinta's performance got her in the nominations for the Best Actress Award.

Kal Ho Na Ho

Every 90s kid's favourite! Kal Ho Na Ho was a turning point for Preity Zinta. As we saw her on the screen, we laughed and cried with Naina. We lived the pain when she loved Aman aka Shah Rukh Khan and lost him to a fatal disease. Love, laughter, tears, Kal Ho Na Ho was a blend of it all with Rohit, Naina and Aman becoming the ensemble characters of the film.

Salaam Namaste

Another film ahead of its times which saw Preity as Ambar Malhotra and Saif as Nikhil Arora enter into a live-in relationship to find out how it works for them before they decide to take the plunge. The unexpected pregnancy leads into a sour relationship as Ambar and Nikhil have contrasting beliefs on the same. Lots of humour and a tinge of emotions, Salaam Namaste was a sensation back in 2005.

There are plenty of more films where Preity Zinta catches the eye. Comment and let us know which one's your favourite.

Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Preity Zinta.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More