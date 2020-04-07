Ram Gopal Varma Birthday: 5 times the filmmaker made headlines for his controversial statements

Ram Gopal Varma Birthday: More often than not, Ram Gopal Varma has made headlines for controversies that could be termed as sleazy and uncalled for. Check it out below.

If there is one filmmaker that attracts headlines for all the wrong reasons it is Ram Gopal Varma. The director and producer turns 57 today and even today he does't hesitate from speaking his mind and being vocal about his opinions on social media. However, more often than not, Ram Gopal Varma has made headlines for controversies that could be termed as sleazy and uncalled for. From proclaiming his love for the late in his book to shaming a female journalist who criticised his film, Ram Gopal Varma has sent shockwaves among the audiences quite a bit.

While his films Satya and Sarkar are notable, RGV's controversial statements have trumped his achievements and the director is remembered for these. So, today on RGV's 57th birthday let's take a look at five controversial statements from the filmmaker which riled up the Internet.

1. When RGV credited late Sridevi's 'thunder thighs' for her success

It is widely reported that Ram Gopal Varma had a soft corner for Sridevi. So much so, that the filmmaker even dedicated an entire chapter to Sridevi in his book titled 'Guns and Thighs : The Story of My Life'. However, it wasn't anything close to a sweet tribute. RGV almost declared the chapter as a love letter to Sridevi. He also admitted the fact that he did go a little overboard with his feelings for the veteran actress but said that they were true feelings in which her referred to Sridevi as 'Goddess of Beauty'. His supposed love letter obviously pissed off Boney Kapoor. In a war of words, RGV said that Sridevi was famous not just for her acting abilities but also because of her thundering thighs.

ALSO READ | Ram Gopal Varma lights cigarette instead of candle; Stirs up controversy yet again

2. Boney Kapoor and RGV's tiff

The filmmaker made Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor furious. RGV had tweeted saying that Sridevi's fans have more respect for her than her husband, Boney Kapoor. In his book, he almost waged a war against Boney with his words. He wrote, "To see Sridevi making tea in Boney Kapoor's kitchen was a huge letdown. I won't forgive him because he brought the angel down from heaven to the kitchen of his apartment." In response, Boney went on to call RGV crazy, bonkers and a man with a perverted mindset. He also labelled Ramu's whole act as a publicity stunt.

3. When he called PM Modi's Swachcha Bharat ad worse than ‘Aag’

RGV is known for some poorly made films. And one of them is 'Aag' in 2007. However, he compared the government's Swachcha Bharat advertisement to his own film and slammed it. He also had a piece of advice for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Back then, RGV had tweeted, “Films division's Swachcha Bharat Ad is worse than Aag..Someone should tell Mr Narendra Modi that these kind of Ads will make India dirtier.” As expected, the filmmaker was flooded with a barrage of negative comments from supporters.

ALSO READ | Ram Gopal Varma's biopic gets titled as Roju Gille Vaadu; Check it out

4. When he was fined for ripping off 'Sholay’

Amitabh Bachchan and Mohanlal starrer Aag released in 2007 but attracted all the wrong attention. The film opened to negative reviews from critics and controversies like never before. The film also ran into copyright troubles and the filmmaker was asked to pay a fine of Rs 10 lakh by the court for ripping off scenes from Sholay. RGV had to pay the amount to the Sippy family who were the original creators of Sholay. To add to the embarassment, Aag is dubbed as one of the worst films ever made.

5. When RGV shamed a female journalist for negative review

Released in 2016, Ram Gopal Varma's Veerappan opened to mixed review. While some film critics called the film gripping and that RGV had redeemed himself to a certain extent after a spate of flops, some others did not applaud the director's efforts. The 'Aag' director lashed out at one such female journalist who gave a rather negative review for his film. This obviously didn't go down well with RGV who shamed the journalist on Twitter. In a tweet, he shared her photo and wrote, "So as per your review "Veerappan" the film is as beautiful as your face."

ALSO READ | Ram Gopal Varma apologises after his ‘April fool prank’ on testing positive for COVID 19 is criticised

He further posted another tweet which read, "I am sorry for the content packaged in the intent but will not apologise for the intent behind the content." He has since deleted both the tweets.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More