Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: From Raja Ki Ayegi Baraat to Mardaani, why she isn't your regular Btown diva

Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: The actress has always been about doing what not many can and over the career that she has had, she does deserve every bit of appreciation for the perfect mix of choices she has made when it comes to films.

Rani Mukerji turns 42 today and in her career spanning over two-plus decades and the actress has done some path-breaking films in her career. When we think of the actress there happen to be blockbuster films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Bunty Aur Babli, and so on and so forth. Not always do we recall how there are films that Rani has managed to carry totally on her shoulders and hasn't only broken stereotypes, but also not received enough appreciation for it. The actress is the finest we have had and even after all these years, she continues to wow us with her performances.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Raja Ki Ayegi Baraat back in 1997 and we all know that this movie was a little ahead of its time given the hullabaloo about women empowerment in the present day. Over the years, she has played a diverse role of characters, including those where she is love-struck, or one where she has undergone a 360-degree change, but she has always been about getting out of the box that Bollywood tends to put women into. What started with her debut has gone on until her very recent film, Mardaani 2, where she plays a cop.

While we obviously love her for her roles in all these perfect romantic films she has done like Hum Tum or family dramas like Baabul, these films that she takes up to spread a message and do something different are just as enjoyable and I would say, rightly so. We all love her for her role in Hichki, don't we?

Now that's the kind of film we want to be spoken about just as much as a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai!

Here's wishing Rani a very happy birthday!

