Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Ram Leela, Simmba to Gully Boy, looking at some of his power packed dialogues

Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Today, as Ranveer Singh celebrates his 35th birthday, we rounded up a series of his dialogues from his films that continue to resonate with us, till date. Take a dekko!

celebrates his 35th birthday today i.e. July 6, 2020 and we are sure that this birthday is going to be extra special for him as it will be the first time, like many of us, that Ranveer will be quarantining at home and celebrate his 'lockdown' birthday and not step out with wifey to celebrate the day. That said, as Ranveer Singh celebrates his birthday today, we decided to celebrate the actor by taking a look at some of his most powerful dialogues from his films that continue to resonate with us.

Right after making his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat, Ranveer starred in a series of films such as Lady Vs Ricky Bahl, Ram Leela, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Gully Boy, among others, and despite the film’s box office fate, Ranveer Singh and his dialogues have managed to stay with us.

Band Baaja Baaraat

In the film, Ranveer Singh portrayed the role of Bittu who runs an event management company and despite his stunning performance, his dialogues from the movie continue to win our hearts.

'Business ka first rule ' jiske saath vyapaar karo, usse kabhi na pyar karo'

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

On various occasions, Ranveer Singh has credit his success and to whatever he has become today to Ram Leela director Sanjay Leela Bhansali because it was post Ram Leela, that Ranveer’s acting prowess came to light and audiences felt that he is one of the best in the industry.

'Apni saans vapas lene aya hoon. Atak ke reh gayi hain tere paas'

Bajirao Mastani

Post Ram Leela, Ranveer Singh seen romancing then girlfriend and now wife, , in Bajirao Mastani, and as much as we loved their chemistry, another highlight of the film was Bajirao’s dialogues. Not one but a couple of dialogues mouthed b Ranveer Sing aka Bajirao continue to resonate with us till date.

"Bajirao ne Mastani se mohabbat ki hai, ayyashi nahi."

"Hamare dil ek saath dhadakte hai'aur ek saath rukte bhi hai'

Padmaavat

Even though Padmaavat was mired in controversies but finally, when the film hit the screens, fans were in awe of Ranveer Singh as the menacing Alauddin Khilji.

"Hum Khiljio ne saath milkar ek sapna dekha tha, ek din saath milkar saare jahan me apna parcham leherayenge"

Simmba

For the first time, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty united for a film- Simmba, and as promised, they both delivered a dhamakedar power-packed film filled with actions, romance and comedy. In the film, Ranveer Singh played the role of a corrupt police officer- Sangram Bhalerao.

Yeh kalyug hai, kalyug. Yahaan sab sirf ek hi matlab ke liye jeete hai, apne matlab ke l

