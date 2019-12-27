Happy Birthday Salman Khan: 5 times the actor blew our minds with his whistle worthy dialogues

As the Dabangg actor turns 54 today, let's recall 5 times Salman Khan blew our minds with his whistle worthy dialogues.

27 December 1965, a superstar was born! As celebrates his 54th birthday today, fans can't stop gushing. Like every year, many will be seen taking rounds of his residence Galaxy in order to catch a glimpse of the actor. From being a debutante to becoming a megastar in Bollywood, Salman Khan's films are always a fun experience. The action, drama and his whistle worthy one-liners of course!

As the Dabangg actor blows an extra candle on the cake today, let's recall 5 times Salman Khan blew our minds with his swaggering dialogues.

Maine Pyaar Kiya

"Dosti ka ek usool hai madam-no sorry, no thank you."

Can a boy and girl just be best friends? Certainly not when the guy is as handsome as Salman Khan! With his good looks and charm, this dialogue sounds all the more pleasing when Salman Khan aka Prem offers his 'friend' cap to Bhagyashree in order to break the ice with her in Maine Pyaar Kiya.

Wanted

"Ek baar maine commitment kardi toh phir mein apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta."

A gangster whose looks kill faster than his bullet, Salman Khan makes for a high headed yet desirable lawbreaker as Radhe in Wanted. Just like the film's songs and his style, his dialogue became a rage with fans chanting the same as a counter reply to literally everything.

Dabangg

"Hum tum mein itne ched karenge ki confuse ho jaoge ki saans kahan se le aur paadein kahan se."

Just the kind of claptrap that only Chulbul Pandey can pull off! No matter how bizarre his dialogue was, Salman Khan set the audience hooting when he threatened Sonu Sood aka Chedi Singh in Dabangg.

Bodyguard

"Mujhpe ek ehsaan karna, mujhpe koi ehsaan mat karna."

The Salman Khan genre got a new addition with Bodyguard's release. A sweet and mushy lover boy but an alarming and fierce bodyguard, Salman Khan doesn't want the easy way out when it comes to fighting villains and enemies.

Kick

"Mere baarein mein itna mat sochna. Dil mein aata hoon samajh mein nahi."

One of a kind film that no one could have aced other than Salman Khan himself. Offbeat dialogues, complex personality, and an uncanny name as well, this one-liner sums up Deviprasad aka Devil in Kick.

