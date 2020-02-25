Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: Teenage lover in Ishq Vishk to rebel in Kabir Singh, a look at Sasha's journey

Shahid Kapoor has had a fine evolution and a great journey in Bollywood over the 17 years he has been in the industry and here's a rundown of some of his best films so far.

is undoubtedly one of the finest B-town actors in the industry right now, and while he has proven to be bankable on multiple instances, we won't get enough of the actor anytime soon. Shahid has managed to surpass himself with his journey ranging almost two decades, and while he has had his fair share of hits and flops, there have been some films that are nothing short of a milestone, and even though we all might have different opinions about them, these are stories that have managed to have an impact in their own sense.

The actor started off his journey as a background dancer, and now, the 39-year-old is not just one of the finest, but also the top actors that we have. He has a been a part of the industry for a long time now, and over the years, the actor has done varied roles, each with its own flavour, and so, on his birthday today, we thought we would list down some of the milestone films though his career and well, it was a task to not put certain films in the list.

Rajiv Mathur in Ishq Vishk

We all remember this film and his crackling chemistry with Amrita Rao. The actor sure had a great debut after all, and in fact, he was also given the best male debut actor award at Filmfare for the same. The tricks and games throughout are some that we have all made an attempt to try and if nothing, he did have our hearts, and together, they were what we now call couple goals, because cmon, why not?

Jeetu Prasad Sharma in Chup Chup Ke

I can never forget all the humour that this film brought on board. While none of it was dirty or unpleasing, it was one of the finest in terms of the storyline it brought out, and of course, Shahid's acting. This movie was the beginning of what later made Shahid and Kareena Kapoor Khan's pair a super hit duo, both on-screen and otherwise.

Prem in Vivah

We witnessed Amrita and Shahid as a pair once again in this hearty family drama and oh boy, did Shahid impress us with every single time he was simply present on the screen. From what was a portrayal of a major progressive outlook in the form of this character called Prem, to the overall look and feel of the film, we were all in awe of it by the time it reached its climax.

Aditya Kashyap in Jab We Met

Kareena and Shahid have created a masterpiece with their work in the form of this one. The movie was not about chemistry as it was about the vibe that they both, as individual characters gave, and Shahid Kapoor, keeping up with that poker face, his subtle acting, it all worked out well. And today, we know this movie as one of the finest that we have ever gotten in Bollywood.

Charlie/Guddu in Kaminey

Shahid pulled off one of his finest in this film, and it was here that we witnessed the other side of this actor, the one which has shades of the angry young man, and yet, the character remains likable at so many levels. And here, as he played two vastly different characters, we knew there has to be bigger and better that is going to come along with him.

Haider Meer in Haider

This film has had its own set of controversies over multiple reasons, but what has made this film one to recall and remember after all this time is the fact that the movie had a hero, but one that wasn't perfect, had flaws, conflicts, and yet, every moment of this film was one with revelations and one that sort of dug deeper.

Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab

Yet another masterpiece in its own sense. This movie with Shahid and Alia has also had its share of controversies, but if we come to think of it, did we need a film like that? Well, sure yes.

Rawal Ratan Singh in Padmaavat

This movie with him and and was a hit, and while it had a leading pair that is also a real-life example of couple goals, Shahid made his presence felt with his acting and the so many attributes that he brings on the table.

Kabir Rajdheer Singh in Kabir Singh

And now, his performance from the year that has been one to witness a lot. This movie did not receive criticism but was subject to hate, and the remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy is one film that we think Shahid was suited for the best, and he pulled it off, and pulled it off well.

And while the list ends there, it technically doesn't because special mention to his upcoming film Jersey, for which he has been prepping up right now, and some other films from the past like Kismat Konnection, Paathshaala, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi, Battu Gul Meter Chalu, and so many more. Which one's your favourite?

