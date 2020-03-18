Happy Birthday Shashi Kapoor: From Sharmeelee to Baseraa; 5 times the star made us fall in love with him

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Today, on the occasion of the legend Shashi Kapoor's birthday, we would like to list the top 5 movies of the birthday boy which made us fall in love with him.

Shashi Kapoor, third and youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor began his career as a child actor in his brother Raj Kapoor's directorial Aag in the year 1948. His first adult role was in Yash Chopra's political drama Dharmputra in the year 1961. Since 1961, he started acting in English language films, which include The Householder and Shakespeare-Wallah. He was one of India's first actors to go international. Shashi Kapoor formed on-screen pairs with Raakhee, Sharmila Tagore and Zeenat Aman from the late sixties to the mid-eighties.

Shashi Kapoor also acted opposite actresses Hema Malini, Parveen Babi, and Moushumi Chatterjee in many films. After his first movie with Raakhee, Sharmelee became a blockbuster hit, the two were frequently paired with each other and have given some hit films like Jaanwar Aur Insaan, Kabhie Kabhie and much more. He did 10 films opposite Hema Malini. As a pair, Shashi and Hema Malini had 6 hits such as Abhinetri, Aap Beati, Trishul, Aandhi Toofan and much more. He was also known internationally for starring in British and American films.

Shashi Kapoor was 2nd highest paid Hindi actor, sharing the spot with Dev Anand from 1970–75, and the 3rd third-highest paid Hindi actor, sharing space with Vinod Khanna from 1976-82. At the 55th Annual Filmfare Awards in 2010, Shashi Kapoor received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2011, the Government of India honored him with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to film. From playing a romantic hero to portraying the role of an inspector, Shashi Kapoor has stolen our hearts away with his impeccable performances.

Though the superstar has bid adieu to the world on 4th December 2017, today on his birthday, we would like to list the top 5 movies of the birthday boy which made us fall in love with Shashi Kapoor.

1. Jab Jab Phool Khile:

Shashi Kapoor portrayed the role of Raja in this Suraj Prakash's directorial film. Sashi Kapoor's role as an innocent and romantic village guy stole away the audience's heart and made everyone go gaga over his cute looks and stunning chemistry with Nanda.

2. Sharmeelee:

The birthday boy portrayed the role of Captain Ajit, who by mistake marries his lover's twin sister. Shashi Kapoor's performance in the film blew away the audience and once again he struck a chord with his viewers.

3. Aa Gale Lag Jaa:

Shashi Kapoor portrayed the role of Prem, an amateur skater who falls in love with Preeti played by Sharmila Tagore. Prem and Preeti's chemistry made the audience fall in love with this jodi. His undying love for Preeti blew whistles in the theaters.

4. Kabhie Kabhie:

Shashi Kapoor portrayed the role of Vijay Khanna, a doting husband, and an amazing father. The movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan as Amit Malhotra but Shashi Kapoor's charm and lovey-dovey nature stole our heart

5. Baseraa:

The film based on Marathi novel by Leela Phansalkar. stars Shashi Kapoor, Raakhee, , Poonam Dhillon, Raj Kiran, A.K. Hangal and Iftekar. Shashi Kapoor played the role of Balraj Kohli who is happily married to Nima played Rekha. Slowly it is revealed that Nima was Balraj's second wife. The romantic drama will keep you at the edge of your seat and Shashi Kapoor yet again manages to steal your heart.

