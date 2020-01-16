Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: From Student of The Year to Ek Villain, films that prove his acting prowess

Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his 35th birthday today and well, the actor sure has had a great filmography career and here are 5 of his best films. Check out the list right here.

has turned a year older today and while he is loved for suave looks and that chocolate boy avatar he carries along all the time, he also knows how to cast a spell on the audiences with his charm and acting skills. When he first made his debut with 's Student of the Year co-starring and , he managed to leave an impression with it and how.

And now, as the actor celebrates yet another birthday, we thought we would trace how the actor has given out some of the best films over his career spanning 7 plus years. While not all films have made big numbers at the box office, he does have some of the finest ones in his kitty and we thought what better occasion than today to list them down and not just in terms of his performance, but also how they are all of varied genres altogether. So, let's have a look at the list here!

Student of the Year (2012)

His debut film definitely set the bar just about fine. For one, it was a Karan Johar film and for two, the actor romanced none other than Alia Bhatt. Sidharth came across as all things that a Bollywood hero must have, right from looks to the charm, and his on-screen presence for this one definitely had many hearts gushings over him.

Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

The co-starrer was yet another great addition to Sidharth's filmography, and with this film, he explored his comic timing which we all think worked out just fine. Being a romantic comedy in its true sense, Sidharth had his own nuances in this one, and yet, fit into the Bollywood scene right.

Ek Villain (2014)

This one got him a lot of critical acclaims, and given that this was another shift to a different genre, that too after starring in a light-hearted comedy, this romantic-thriller definitely had his fans calling him the perfectionist. He proved how he can fit into any mold with his acting prowess and skills.

Kapoor and Sons (2016)

Apart from the fact that Alia and Sidharth came together for this one yet again, Sidharth still managed to stand out in Kapoor and Sons, and rightly so. The romantic-comedy genre seems to have fit right into his list of movies because there could be many, but since it is just 5, this one here, couldn't have been missed.

Ittefaq (2017)

This film here was a masterpiece and how. Even though a lot is credited to the one and only, Akshay Khanna for bringing alive this film, Sidharth's acting in this one too, had many smitten by him. A perfect piece of thriller/mystery drama, this happens to be a personal favourite.

(ALSO READ: Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wrap up shooting for their upcoming action drama)

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More