Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: From Heropanti to Baaghi 3, here's how the actor evolved in 6 years

Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: As Tiger Shroff turns 30 today, let's celebrate his birthday looking at the actor's transformation from Heropanti to Baaghi 3.

Tiger Shroff powered his way into Bollywood with his first film as Heropanti. With perfectly chiseled body, boyish looks and whistle worthy one-liners, the actor shone on the screen in his debut film. Action and dance have been Tiger Shroff's forte since the beginning. The actor flaunted both in his first film and soon he was compared with , the Greek God of Bollywood. He shared the screen with Hrithik in the 2019 film War and it indeed was a sight for the sore eyes watching them together! Tiger is now gearing up for Baaghi 3, the third installment in his action franchise and oh boy! It looks like one adventurous ride.

While it is hard to believe that Tiger Shroff turns 30 today as the actor doesn't look a day above 20, let's celebrate his birthday looking at his transformation over 6 years that he has spanned in Bollywood till date. From Heropanti to Baaghi 3, we've seen a lot of changes in Tiger Shroff. The actor has sported different looks, different hairstyles and more.

Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Here's how Tiger Shroff evolved in last 6 years

1. Heropanti

Fair, clean shaved, curly hair and chiseled body, Tiger Shroff came as a fresh face in Heropanti. The actor marked his way into Bollywood excelling in action and dance. He performed some onerous stunts and delivered whistle worthy dialogues in the film. Not that Tiger Shroff looks 30 now, but the actor looked extremely young in Heropanti.

2. Baaghi

While Heropanti saw Tiger in a sweet lover boy avatar, the actor got completely into the action mode in Baaghi. Playing a rebellious man in the movie, Tiger single-handedly fights it out with antagonist Raghav and his sidekicks to save his lady love from his clutches. Leather jackets, long hair, stubble beard, these completed Tiger Shroff's look in Baaghi

3. Baaghi 2

It was Baaghi 2 where Tiger Shroff ditched his long hair and sported a new hairstyle and oh boy! we couldn't take our eyes off him. When the film's poster released, everyone went gaga over his fresh look. The actor flaunted low taper fade haircut as he played an army officer who sets out to find and rescue his ex-girlfriend's daughter from her kidnappers in Goa.

4. Student of the Year 2

Playing a schoolboy in 's Student of the Year 2, Tiger Shroff did complete justice to his role. Short hair, clean shaved and dressed in a school uniform, the actor gave the perfect SOTY vibes much like the first installment that starred , , and . The difference being that the first part had two heroes and one heroine while Tiger romances 2 heroines, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in SOTY 2.

5. War

Starring alongside Hrithik Roshan in the film, Tiger Shroff's muscular body and beefed up avatar left the fans gaping in wonder. Tiger Shroff is counted among the fittest actors in Bollywood ever since he made his way into B-Town but with this film, Tiger took the badge to another level.

6. Baaghi 3

We went ooh-la-la seeing Tiger Shroff's chiseled body in War but the actor left us speechless after we saw him in the posters and behind the scene pictures from his upcoming action flick Baaghi 3. Showing off his meaty biceps, washboard abs, and broad shoulders, he took the fitness badge even higher and we can't wait to catch his film in the theatres soon.

Credits :Pinkvilla

