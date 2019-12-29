Happy Birthday Twinkle Khanna: 5 times Mrs Funny Bones sent us on a laugh riot with her humour

As Twinkle Khanna celebrates her 46th birthday today, let's look at a few times Mrs. Funny Bones sent us on a laugh riot with her humour.

Beauty and brains is a perfect description for Twinkle Khanna. The actress bid farewell to the silver screen after the 2000 film Mela but did not say goodbye to her glam. Twinkle, by far, is one of the prettiest actresses in the tinsel town. Even after keeping away from the celluloid, she is up to date with fashion and style. Besides her good looks, her sense of humour is another thing to die for! Not many are blessed with good wit and Twinkle Khanna is surely among the ones who are.

Under the username Mrs. Funny Bones, the actress has often been striking our crazy bones with rib-tickling jokes and puns.

When Twinkle took a dig at her acting

Did I say I never got good reviews?I did and so did my emotive body part!Have to say that 20 years on and the Baadshah couple still have it-SRK has his dimples and I still have that fine navel:)Thanks for sending this and brightening up my day @ManishMalhotra #navelgrazing pic.twitter.com/ruUIHLgtpb — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 27, 2019

Twinkle Khanna is among those stars who do not shy away from speaking their minds. Twinkle has always been candid about her acting career, accepting that it did not work well. While many troll her for the same, Twinkle Khanna says that she was not meant for acting. A few months ago, when a fan page tweeted her film Baadshah's review, the user applauded 's acting and went all sarcastic writing about Twinkle Khanna's navel's acting. Being a sport, the former actress reposted the review and had a hearty laugh on the same.

When won a National Award

So now I can officially refer to him as my trophy husband :) #NationalFilmAwards https://t.co/VlZhkAN6c0 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 3, 2017

Akshay won the National Award for Best Actor in 2016 for his films Airlift and Rustom. A proud moment for wifey Twinkle Khanna and she expressed her zeal with a punch of humour. You might have heard the phrase 'trophy wife' but Twinkle changed the term calling Akki a 'trophy husband' when he won the award. "So now I can officially refer to him as my trophy husband :) #NationalFilmAwards" she captioned the picture.

When she wished to get some cash as her Christmas present

All set for Christmas and Santa forget about presents, this year I would just like some cash please #MerryDemonetization #hohoho pic.twitter.com/DVsv8kVkVh — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 18, 2016

Twinkle Khanna asking for cash instead of Christmas presents is all of us right now. Taking a dig at demonetization, the witty actress shared a picture of a Christmas tree and wrote, "All set for Christmas and Santa forget about presents, this year I would just like some cash please #MerryDemonetization #hohoho"

When Twinkle and Akshay had a 'bad hair day'

Akshay shared a picture of himself and Twinkle Khanna on Friendships' Day where the two are dressed like rockstars at a concert. Akshay sports white hair while Twinkle is seen wearing an unusual wig. The actress makes fun of her hair as well as Akshay's, calling it a bad hair day for both of them.

When Twinkle + Akki becomes Twikky

If Twinkle wasn't bad enough now there is a possibility of getting called Twikky - God help me ! Hahhaha pic.twitter.com/y3u6B3Zrau — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 30, 2015

Last but not the least, when a fan had a unique name for Twinkle and Akshay and an even more unique explaination for the same, Twinkle laughed her gutts out and made us laugh too when she took a dig at her own name. Twinkle + Akki = Twikky, the fan explained and Twinkle laughed saying if Twinkle was already not bizzare enough, here come's another name which matches up to it.

Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to Twinkle Khanna from all of us at Pinkvilla! Hope to see you keep spreading smiles and laughter.

