Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Sui Dhaaga to Badrinath Ki Dulhania, he is a success at getting emotions right

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: While it is no surprise that the actor has some of the oh so funny roles to his credit, I think his acting prowess lies a lot in emotional scenes, and of course, romance.

has turned 32 today, and well, there is so much that the actor has to offer than just show off his fine body, if you ask me. Varun made his debut with Student Of The Year 2 and ever since, the actor has been all about constant experimentation, even though there have been certain occasions where he has been typecast. However, Varun is a fine actor and one who has all the right kind of acting chops that one needs to stay here for a longer time.

Later on, Varun was seen in Main Tero Hero, and well, the movie was its own different kind, however, it did not find him an added fan base, given the kind of content it dealt with back in the day. Soon after, we saw him in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania with , and as the two got back on the screen, fans sure developed a sense of liking for the duo, and till today, it continues to prosper. The movie surely hit it off on the right chord at so many levels and all the emotions that it rightly showed, proved how Varun is just about perfect for that.

Coming up next, we have co-starrer Badlapur. The movie was a fine portrayal of so many emotions and traversed the journey of revenge through those emotions. But oh boy, we never give Varun enough credit for pulling off such roles, even though he deserves so much appreciation for them. The actor did ABCD2 after doing a heavy film like that, and while it was an easy-going watch, the movie also portrayed so many emotions, and his pairing with seemed to have been the perfect icing on the cake.

(ALSO READ: WATCH: When Varun Dhawan was the biggest distraction during a meeting with Karan, Aditya & Alia Bhatt)

Let us move on straight to Badrinath Ki Dulhania after this one, because the movie was also high on emotions and managed to do very well with the audiences. By now, Varun and Alia's pairing was established very strongly and so, it only added to the film's buzz. Varun has done some remakes and other films in between the period, but those belong to a different genre to put in here. However, he does do justice to roles that require an emotional portrayal to it and that is something which always clicks.

Next up, we have a film that was and will probably always be an underrated watch. October was a film that narrated emotions throughout its journey and even though it did not work very well at the box office, the movie has a different kind of flavour to it. Those who have seen the film, look at it in a different way, for it isn't just another Bollywood flick and has been handcrafted for audiences that have all this love for cinema, to be precise.

Next up, all three of his films have been a fine watch for me, as far as the actor's prowess is concerned. He did Sui Dhaaga with next, and well, though the movie had all these feels of what a typical Bollywood film looks like, it does have these conversation starters, right from working women, to how things eventually fall into place. The entire concept of people from villages and small cities failing at making big in cities has been promoted largely in Bollywood, but this one does it with a lot of other elements in it, negating so many things that are otherwise given undue importance to.

And then, a failure that seems to have hit the entire team is Kalank. This multi-starrer does not work with me when we talk about the content that the movie has to give away, but, the movie does work when it comes to Varun's acting as Zafar. In fact, apart from how he looks relatable to many, he seems to have absorbed the characteristics very deeply, and the same thing shows every time he comes on screen in this one.

Finally, Street Dancer 3D was another installment to the franchise and we think that this one was a lot about dance, yes, but when you bring dancing and emotions together for Varun Dhawan, you are bringing two of the greatest things together, and just perfect enough, for the product to be a masterpiece.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×