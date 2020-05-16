Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Masaan to Uri, 5 performances that prove he brings the star to stardom

Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: The Masaan actor has been a gem of an addition to Bollywood and he continues to prove his mettle every single time. Here are 5 films which we think will always be with us as one of his best performances.

Vicky Kaushal turns a year older today and while we have celebrated him for a long time now, it looks like we definitely cannot get enough of him. The actor has an interesting line up of films ahead, including the likes of Sardar Uddham Singh biopic, Sam, Takht, and Immortal Ashwatthama. We cannot lay enough emphasis on how he has such a varied mix of filmography ahead of him and with all of that, he continues to have fans glued to the works he has already done.

While we are all looking forward to his performances, what we must also celebrate is the kind of films he has done and continues to wow our hearts with some really great hits. Vicky Kaushal has had a filmography that includes a debut film like Masaan and also a film like Lust Stories or a Netlfix film, Love Per Square Foot. One cannot speak enough about the journey he has traversed and how this actor made his way into the glitz and glamour of Bollywood with sheer hard work and, dedication.

Today, as we celebrate him, we must celebrate his movies too. Here are 5 films that prove Vicky is a star that makes stardom look effortless:

Masaan (2015)

The movie focuses on two separate individuals, Deepak (Vicky Kaushal) and Devi (Richa Chaddha), and their respective stories which have no connection with each other until the climax scene when they finally meet. What circumstances lead the two of them to cross paths is shown through a chronological series of events in Masaan. Vicky had won the best male debut actor for this one and that in itself, speaks volumes on how much he deserved the film and the applause.

Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)

I still remember going for this film with no idea whatsoever, about what it beholds. While the movie did bring about rather grey shades of both Vicky and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character, there was something about the film that has stayed with me. Anurag Kashyap's psychological thriller hit home and so did Vicky, with this bold choice for a second film. None the less, this was just the beginning to everything that he had in store.

Raazi (2018)

2018 was Kaushal's year for he did great films during this time and one of them happened to be Meghna Gulzar's Raazi. Co-starring , this one did manage to bring a new shade of Vicky on screen, one that was appreciated and lauded. Even though Vicky does not lead the way for this one, the character of Iqbal Syed speaks ounces to the audiences, and that is just about enough to love him for this one.

Manmarziyaan (2018)

Another film from the same year, this co-starrer saw Vicky undergo a change of aura altogether and with this one, he played a boy, not the man we have always seen him as. None the less, this romantic drama did manage to do decently and Vicky sure pulled off the character of Vicky, even though all that they had in common is the name and nothing else.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

This military action film turned out to be one of the best for more reasons than one. While it did invoke feelings of patriotism, no one could have done it better than Vicky. The ring to How is the Josh would have never been the same if it wasn't for Kaushal and we definitely cannot deny that. This is a film that is close to the nation, to the entire team, and we bet, also has a meaning that everyone cherishes.

Other special mention has to be made to Zubaan and Sanju, for these two films did win him a lot of love too! Here's wishing the actor a very happy birthday!

