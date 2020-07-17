Hina Khan, Bhumi Pednekar to Randeep Hooda and others; Here's the stars Instagram Reel workout videos

Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, to Hina Khan, Karisham Tanna and other stars, today, we rounded up a series of workout videos of Bollywood actors and television stars that they shared on Instagram Reel. Take a look

In today’s day and age of social media, it takes a minute for photos and videos to go viral online. From paparazzi clicks, airport photos of celebs to their going to the gym photos/videos, cinephiles are constantly refreshing their feed on social media to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars. Sadly, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, since everyone is home, we are no longer treated to celebs and their paparazzi photos, however, thanks to social media, B-town stars and television actors make sure to update their Instafam with their latest photos and videos.

Well, besides IGTV, recently, Instagram introduced a new feature and that is of Instagram reels and clearly, it has become the new craze for celebrities and other Instagrammers. Amid the lockdown, everyone is trying to post the best content through this feature and from , Bhumi Pednekar, Randeep Hooda, Karishma Tanna, Karanvir Bohra to Neha Dhupia, Sidharth Shukla and others, a host of celebs have posted content on Instagram reels. And today, what we decided was to round up the workout videos of celebs that they decided to post on Instagram reels, and take us through their quarantine workout sesh. While some opt for a Pilates sesh, others prefer to go for a run around the city.

Bhumi Pednekar

From Dum Laga Ke Haisha up until Saand Ki Aankh, we have not just seen Bhumi grow as an actor but also seen her physical transformation. From weighing 89 kilos in her debut film to shedding all the weight for her next films, clearly, Bhumi’s journey has been applause worthy. And amid the lockdown, Bhumi has been making the most of her time by working out and she made use of Instagram’s last feature of reels to share a glimpse of her work out. In the video, Bhumi is seen doing TRX workout and also weight training and cardio, and we are totally inspired to record our own reel video next.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan, by self admission, is a fitness enthusiast and while prior to the lockdown, she used to religiously visit the gym, however, since gyms are shut, this Hacked actress has been working with a Pilates trainer who lives in the same building as Hina. Taking to Instagram reels, Hina Khan gave us a sneak-peek of her Pilates session and in the video, Hina Khan is seen doing some hard-core Pilates stretching

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia is making the most of her quarantine by one, spending quality time with hubby Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr and two, working out, and Neha was quick to use Instagram’s latest feature and give us a glimpse into her workout sesh. Yes, Neha Dhupia shared a series of videos which has her show us her pre workout stretch and in the other video, Neha goes for a run.

Randeep Hooda

Although Randeep Hooda’s film Saragarhi never materialized, however, the actor was quick to use Instagram’s reels to share a sneak-peek into his training and workout sesh that he did for the film. Yes, the actor took to Instagram and shared the video where he can be seen practicing Gatka, a Sikh martial art form that he learnt for the film which was based on the Battle of Saragarhi. In the video, Randeep is seen holding two long sticks in his hands and moving them around in circles, even as he moves nimbly.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna is one of the fittest actresses of the television industry and making the most of the lockdown, this Naagin actress has been religiously working out at home and thanks to Instagram, Karishma posted a video on Reels wherein we can see the actress do some hard-core workout.

