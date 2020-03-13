Hindi Medium to Angrezi Medium, how the concern around studies shifted from the 'parents' to the 'daughter'

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan, and Radhika Madan starrer is every bit of a must-watch but we thought of just a little something that did catch our attention here.

One of the most talked-about movies of his very moment is Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium. The movie has been one of the most awaited films of this year, and in fact, post the last installment of this film tiled Hindi Medium, a lot of high hopes riding on this one. The movie is special for more than just one reason and fans rightly know, what is the biggest of them all. The movie has a little of everything and rightly so because the trailer does look intriguing with an interesting cast in addition to the wide array of supporting characters.

The topic of English is something that has always received rather mixed views in a country like ours because on one hand, there is a generation like mine, one that has been exposed more to the western culture than to my own and one like our parent's, which did give weightage to academics and not the language. From Hindi Medium, where the mother is ready to do anything to get her little daughter into an English medium school to now, in Angrezi Medium, where the father is ready to do anything because his daughter wants to go abroad because she has this one opportunity to, the movie has touched upon something that might need every bit of attention and also, leave you with an afterthought. Very subtly, the two movies have shown how this is a constant battle, but the one fighting it sort of changes because the cause changes.

Very beautifully, the journey of the father-daughter shows everything that the daughter witnesses and also so many things that the father goes through. Not sounding very preachy, the movie is, to a large extent what reality looks like, even though the journey to what happens in the end, might, or might not be as easy/difficult.

