Hindustani Bhau to Ranu Mondal, overnight internet sensations who made a buzz on social media

From Hindustani Bhau to Ranu Mondal, overnight internet sensations that went viral on the internet overnight for the most unusual reasons.

It is rightly said that the internet has the power to make you or break you. While we have traditional ways of reaching out to people, the internet is the fastest means of communication. Nowadays, we consume news much before it reaches us in the print format. Besides getting to know news and facts, we are also able to make new trends, thanks to social media. As more and more users add up in the virtual world, vloggers, influencers and content creators have got a bigger platform to showcase their talent.

Not only that but social media memes too make new trends overnight. A video or a photo that goes viral on the web comes back in the form of endless memes. Most of the time the absolutely vague things become a trend on social media. As we talk about the power of the internet, from Ranu Mondal to Charulata Patel, here's a list of overnight internet sensations who made a buzz on social media:

Ranu Mondal

After a video of Ranu Mondal singing Lata Mangeshkar's song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at Ranaghat railway station went viral when a passer-by posted it online, the 60-year-old became an internet sensation in no time. Discovered by Himesh Reshammiya, she got her first singing break in his film Happy Hardy and Heer wherein she voiced the title track Teri Meri Kahani. Being on cloud-9 owing to her new success, Ranu Mondal also made news for pushing away people and throwing tantrums calling herself a celebrity.

Priya Prakash Varrier

Remember the girl who winked and made the entire nation fall in love with her? That was Priya Prakash Varrier, who became a social media sensation much before she turned into an actress. The young starlet deactivated her account some time ago and returned to social media only a day ago. The actress also made headlines a few months ago after news about her signing a film with started doing the rounds.

Charulata Patel

The 87-year-old cricket fan, Charulata Patel became an internet sensation in no time after Virat Kohli himself gave her a ticket to watch the Semifinal of ICC World Cup 2019. She even met Virat Kohli and the other cricketers at the stadium and wished them luck before the match started.

Hindustani Bhau

Vikas Pathak most famous as Hindustani Bhau became a sensation owing to his Instagram videos. His language appeared relatable to the Mumbaikars as he often used slangs and quirky one-liners in his videos. His dialogue "pehli fursat mein nikal" became a rage on the internet and he was also invited to the 13th season of Bigg Boss where he appeared as a contestant.

Muhammad Sarim Akhtar

While most of us might not be aware of his name but would be familiar with his memes that went viral after the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. A picture of a Pakistani man named Muhammad Sarim Akhtar looking disappointed after a Pakistani player dropped a catch during Pakistan vs Australia match became the most circulated meme last year with different captions on social media.

Somvati Mahawar

Going by the name Somvati Mahawar, the vlogger shared videos of herself eating fruits, cutting vegetables, having dinner, and asked the others to do the same. The most viral out of all her videos was the one where she drank tea and reminded people to drink tea as well. "Hello friends, Chai pi lo," her dialogue became a social media trend in no time.

