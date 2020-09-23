How Bollywood has disillusioned the masses amidst recent unrest; Will it recover anytime soon?

The Hindi film industry is experiencing an unrest like no other since the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Will it come to an end anytime soon?

Just a little over three months ago, the Hindi film industry was going about its business. Releasing films and series amidst the lockdown to prepping for roles via zoom calls, actors and actresses showed their fun and relaxed side on social media. But this very presence on social media underwent a drastic change when noted and young Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide. Since then, to the present day, there has been a whole lot of conjecture surrounding his sudden and tragic demise.

While the discussion has ranged from nepotism to a drug nexus, there seems to be no immediate end to this debate that has demanded prime time television slots and heated social media arguments and videos. Naturally, two distinct camps have been set up in the Hindi film industry and those have voiced their opinions have invariably suffered the brunt of online hate from social media trolls.

Has Bollywood disillusioned the masses?

To begin with, the Hindi film industry is the biggest film industry in India even if it may not be the best. The actors and actresses who are part of this big Bollywood circle are often looked up to by the general audience and serve as inspirational role models to many youngsters. However, the demise of one young actor under mysterious circumstances, put the industry's approach towards outsiders under the spotlight. It invariably made one wonder if the industry was giving enough and fair chances to deserving artists, not just limited to actors.

Movie buffs and netizens could not help but point out how extremely talented actors are often brushed aside for a star kid or an actor who is from the film family. The likes of , Ranvir Shorey and Vidyut Jamwal also made their displeasure known. Nepotism hasn't been the only factor.

The recent drug allegations that have surfaced against a number of actors hints to a strong Bollywood-drug nexus that seems to be prevalent. And while we agree that one person's deed shouldn't tarnish the entire industry's image, the truth is that this unrest has definitely left thousands disappointed and exposed the not-so-glamorous side of Bollywood.

What does the future look like?

This unrest in Bollywood is far from over. If the drug probe is taken into consideration, one can safely that that matter has just begun and is the tip of the iceberg. From Rhea Chakraborty's arrest to , Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh being named, the drug probe has made everyone in Bollywood sit up and take note. However, one cannot help but wonder why only top female celebrities are being targeted.

While investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's demise now seems to be on the back burner, and the drug probe is in full swing, it makes one think if things will evert be the same again?

The Hindi film industry has seen many a scandals, fights and the Me Too movement in recent years. And while it has survived that, the only way to retain its lost glory is for those at the top to introspect, bring systemic changes and be transparent in its way of workings. The masses, on the other hand, should take informed opinions and stop vilification of the entire industry owing to a few bad examples.

Credits :Pinkvilla

