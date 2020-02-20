How Bollywood's realistic approach towards horror films has brought exciting & new content to the big screen

Horror films in recent times do not just include a spooky house and a couple on a weekend getaway, filmmakers have gone beyond the stereotypical ghost stories that were once told on the big screen.

The consumption of films, TV shows and web series has changed drastically over the past decade. And for the better. From sappy television serials to some path-breaking content on streaming platforms, Indian viewers are constantly looking for stories that are unheard of. With this changing pattern there has also been a strategic shift in the kind of content that the audiences now prefer watching. One thing is crystal clear that a good script lies at the heart of any film, TV show or web series.

Good content has also resulted in some brilliant films in the last few years. Filmmakers have explored topics and genres that were unheard of. A particular genre which has seen some great progress in recent times is the thriller-horror genre. If you rewind a bit and recall horror films in Bollywood, a white saree-clad woman with straight slick hair, gaudy makeup and evil looking eyes was the ideal depiction of a ghost in Hindi films. But since these eye-hurting effects in the late '90s and the aughts, computer-generated imagery (CGI) and visual effects have been a huge gift for filmmakers.

Not just filmmakers, but it has been a treat for the audiences as horror films in recent times just do not include a spooky house and a couple on a weekend getaway. One of the most well-made film in the thriller and horror category in recent times is the award-winning film Tumbbad. Starring Sohum Shah in the lead role, the 2018 film was critically-acclaimed and went on to win many awards. Evoking emotions of fear, horror and suspense, Tumbbad is a brilliantly told film that you are missing out on if you haven't watched it as yet.

The horror and thriller genre also is not solely limited to serious films anymore. In fact, one of the biggest hits of 2018 was Stree -- a horror comedy. Starring , Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi, Stree was one of a kind. It was probably the first time a film evoked fear and intrigue but at same time left the audience in splits. It was fresh and maybe one of the many reasons why the audiences loved the film.

The genre has a huge audience but few good scripts manage to make the cut and fewer actors who are willing to take the plunge. Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and from the trailer, the film definitely seems promising. However, we will have to wait and see if Bhoot falls under the definition of new-age horror films or is it just another horror flick that fails to freak you out.

