It's 2020 and Kartik Aaryan's casual sexist 'women with defects' comment is the last thing we need

Bollywood has emerged out of its own shell with some path-breaking characters written for actresses in recent times. But sexist comments still see the light of day.

The Hindi film industry has come a long way. From simply casting women in stereotypical roles, Bollywood has emerged out of its own shell with some path-breaking characters written for actresses. The treatment of women as well has grown leaps and bounds. Objectification of women for the heck of it or sexist statements do not find a place in scripts unless the film revolves around a particular subject or demands it. This change has long been in the process and gathered steam when the #MeToo movement first hit Hollywood. It trickled down to the Hindi film industry and from the looks of it, it was a bomb waiting to explode.

It has almost been two years since women of the industry showed tremendous courage and spoke their hearts out. While it put some well-known Bollywood personalities under the spotlight, it also highlighted the fact how unsafe the women of Bollywood have felt for a long, long time. And that is why when a young and upcoming star like Kartik Aaryan makes a sexist comment, it simply beats the purpose.

For the unversed, the 'Luka Chuppi' partner was recently quizzed about his repetitive choice in films. Kartik, who has often been criticised for picking up similar roles, compared his brand of cinema to Ayushmann Khurrana's. He said, "It often happens that Ayushmann does films about men with defects while I do films about women with defects."

Kartik's comments faced some serious backlash as he later clarified saying that his comments were taken out of context. Irrespective, fact of the matter remains that the 'Love Aaj Kal' star did make the comment. It is not just this one comment that has riled up fans, but a series of sexist comments that have been made by male actors in the past. From to to even , A-list Bollywood stars have made sexist comments which are hard to pass by.

While statements like these by anyone are despicable, the onus is much more on celebrities who make controversial statements without even realising the complications of such comments. Given their huge fan following, it turns into an additional worry as these celebs continue to largely influence the youth and young minds despite their hits or flops.

We are in 2020 and we sincerely hope that women of Bollywood are not subjected to casual sexism, trolling and character judgement for their personal choices.

