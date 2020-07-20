Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak clocks 2 years, 5 reasons the film was worth all the buzz

Today, as Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak clocks two years, we rounded up reasons as to why one should watch the film; Take a look

Back in 2018, Dhadak was one of the most anticipated films of the year, and why not because late ’s daughter- Janhvi Kapoor, was making her debut opposite Ishaan Khatter. And today, as the film clocks 2 years, we bring you reasons why we feel you should watch the film. As we all know, Dhadak is the official Hindi remake of the Marathi film Sairat and directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak released on July 20, 2020.

Although the film received negative reviews for being a poor remake of Sairat, however, the film emerged as a commercial success, with a worldwide gross of 109.50 crore(US$15 million) with 94.77 crore (US$13 million) in India. Besides, of course, being a remake of Sairat, there were other reasons too that made us flock to the theatres to watch the film. From Dhadak being Janhvi Kapoor’s debut to seeing Janhvi and Ishaan romance on screen, we bring you reasons why we feel Dhadak is a must watch, and since currently, everyone is quarantining at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we feel it is the perfect time to sit back and watch Dhadak as Janhvi and Ishaan celebrate the film.

Janhvi Kapoor’s debut

Janhvi Kapoor made her big Bollywood in 2018, and allow us to say, much awaited debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak starring Ishaan Khatter in 2018, and the one reason why cinephiles flocked to the theatres, well cus it was Pre-covid days so going to the theatre was not much of a worry, was primarily to watch Sridevi’s daughter on the silver screen.

Sairat

We all know that Dhadak is a remake of Sairat and for many, this was one reason to watch the film, amongst many other reasons. Besides the fact that Dhadak was Janhvi’s debut, what added to the buzz around the film was that she was doing a remake of Sairat. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, Sairat released back in 2016 and starred Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in leading roles. As we all know, Sairat received positive reviews from all over the world and besides breaking several records including the biggest opening for a Marathi film and also, the first Marathi film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. While Dhadak received flak for people were quick to draw comparisons with Sairaat, but like had said, Dhadak is a homage to Sairat and that should be reason enough for you to watch the film.

Songs

From the title track of Dhadak to Zingaat and Pheli baar, songs of the film were a blockbuster and fans love to, till date, listen to the songs.

Ishaan and Janhvi’s chemistry

Since both Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor were newcomers, although the film received negative reviews for being a bad remake of Sairat, however, Ishaan and Janhvi’s chemistry was well appreciated in Dhadak. From the college scenes, romantic scenes, to their post marriage scenes in the film, one reason why we should watch the film again is solely because of Ishaan and Janhvi.

Shashank Khaitan's directorial

Prior to Dhadak, Shashank Khaitan had delivered blockbuster films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania and that is why when it was announced that Dhadak is being directed by Shashank, fans were super thrilled to see what different did Shashank had to offer to cinephiles.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×