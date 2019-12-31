Kader Khan Death Anniversary: 5 Bollywood films of him that prove why he will always remain the king of comedy

Kader Khan Death Anniversary: Check out the list of Bollywood films of the legendary actor that proves why he was and will be king of comedy.

Today i.e. December 31 marks the death anniversary of the prolific writer and actor Kader Khan. The actor's contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled and can never be forgotten. He is known for his super funny and memorable dialogues and impeccable comic timing. For the unversed, he passed away at the age of 81 in the year 2018 due to prolonged illness.

Speaking of the actor, Khan marked his acting debut with 1973 Rajesh Khanna’s Daag and went on to feature in over 300 films. He has done varied roles, however, he is best known for his comedy-dramas especially with Govinda and David Dhawan and together they gave many cult comedies which will make you chuckle even today as you rewatch them.

On his death anniversary, we have tried to compile his 5 movies that prove that he will always be king of comedy.

1. Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri

Did you know that this1990's comedy film was one of the highest grosses of the 90s? Directed by Aziz Sejawal, Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor shined in the same and Khan even won the Filmfare award for the Best Comedian for the movie.

2. Haseena Maan Jaayegi

David Dhawan, Govinda, and Kader Khan, as mentioned was a popular and bankable trio of the 90s as they gave several comedy-drama hits including Haseena Maan Jaayegi. Khan, in the comic caper, as usual, was hilarious and cracked up with his funny dialogues.

3. Coolie No. 1

We all know that remake of this cult movie is being in works, however, one cannot miss watching the original movie which was released in 1995. For the unversed, the comedy film was directed by David Dhawan and written by Rumi Jaffery and Kader Khan. Yes, Kader Khan, was not just an actor but also a screenwriter, director and dialogue writer.

4. Dulhe Raja

Dulhe Raja is one of the popular movies and it still enjoys a great run on TV. The must-watch comedy movie features Govinda and in lead roles and comedians such as Kader Khan, Johnny Lever, and Asrani also featured in it. Kader Khan, as usual, was great with his comic timing and will surely make you go ROFL.

5. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

The romantic comedy that featured Khan as Mr. Duggal and it is one of the memorable characters of the actor and he was scene-stealer without a doubt.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More