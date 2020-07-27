Kal Ho Naa Ho to The Notebook: 10 films you will enjoy if you loved Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

We have collated a list of five Hollywood and five Bollywood films that you will enjoy if you liked Kizie and Manny's love story in Dil Bechara. Check It Out.

The latest film on the web streaming platforms that seems to creating ripples and taking social media by storm is late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film Dil Bechara. Helmed by debut director Mukesh Chhabra, the film's trailer itself had created a new record by becoming the most liked trailer and beating Avengers: Endgame in that regard. Dil Bechara, an adaptation of John Green's 2012 novel The Fault In Our Stars, released on 24 July, Friday and has since then broken millions of hearts and at the same time brought a smile on millions of faces.

Just like its Hollywood counterpart, Dil Bechara revolves around the story of two youngsters battling cancer. While Kizie Basu played by Sanjana is suffering from thyroid cancer, Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny played by Sushant Singh Rajput has suffered osteosarcoma and is in remission. With life, death and everything in between, Kizie and Manny teach each other how to live and laugh. While the film is packed with emotions, it will inevitably be viewed from the lens of Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise which took place in June 2020.

So, if you have loved Dil Bechara, in parts or entirety, we have collated a list of five Hollywood and five Bollywood films that you will enjoy if you liked Kizie and Manny's love story. Check It Out:

The Fault In Our Stars

500 days of Summer

The Vow

The Notebook

Me Before You

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Hasee Toh Phasee

Love Aaj Kal

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Do you have a personal favourite from these films? Let us know in the comments below.

