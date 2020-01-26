Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, here's a list of the youngest people in Bollywood to win Padma Shri awards

The Padma Shri awards were announced recently and needless to say that the creative minds from the Bollywood fraternity won big. Check out the list of actors from Bollywood who won the prestigious award at a young age.

The Padma Shri awards were announced recently and needless to say that creative minds from the Bollywood fraternity won big. One name that stands out is the acting powerhouse . The actress who is also a National Award winner, was been awarded the Padma Shri. We bring to you the actors from the Bollywood industry who won the prestigious award at a young age. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress, Kangana Ranaut won the Padma Shri award this year at the age of 32. The actress expressed her gratitude to the government and also thanked her fans and well-wishers. The former beauty queen and now a global icon Jonas, won the Padma Shri in the year 2016, when she was 34 years old. The actress cum singer won the hearts of a million fans with her talent in acting and singing.

The Kahaani actress Vidya Balan who is known to shoulder some of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood was awarded the Padma Shri in the year 2014, when the actress was 35 years old. The actress gave terrific performances in films like Kahaani, No One Killed Jessica, Mission Mangal and The Dirty Picture. The former beauty queen and Miss World 1994 winner, won the Padma Shri award in the year 2009 at the age of 36. The gorgeous actress did notable films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jodhaa Akbar, The Pink Panther 2 and The Mistress of Spices. The 3 idiots star who is known to be the perfectionist in Bollywood won the Padma Shri in the year 2003 when he was 38 years old.

Next up in the list is the Jawaani Jaaneman actress . The Namesake actress won the Padma Shri in the year 2011 when she was 40 years old. The actress is also known for her work in films like Life of Pi, Chandni Bar, Andhadhun, Drishyam and Maqbool. The actor who is known as the King of Bollywood, received the fourth highest civilian award in the year 2005 at the age of 40. The Devdas actor has received many international recognitions as well. The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood Nene won the Padma Shri in the year 2008 when she was 41 years old. The Khiladi of Bollywood films, , became a recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri award at the age of 42, in the year 2009.

The legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was awarded the Padma Shri at the age of 42, in the year 1984. The Piku and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar actor was also awarded the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan in the years, 2001 and 2015 respectively. The Golmaal actor who recently featured in the film titled, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior won the fourth highest civilian award in the year 2016, when he was 47 years old.

