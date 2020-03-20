Kanika Kapoor is 1st Bollywood celeb to contract Coronavirus; Singer's negligent behaviour a red flag?

On Friday, well-known Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor announced that she had contracted the deadly virus. Reports that she hid travel history and partied soon after surfaced.

The novel coronavirus has reached worrying degrees of proportion around the world. On Friday, well-known Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor announced that she had contracted the deadly virus. With Kanika's announcement, the singer became the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for coronavirus. India also has been witnessing a constant rise in the number of cases. While the number is gradually increasing, panic and anxiety is bound to set in among citizens of the country. More so, when a celebrity, political figure or sports personality tests positive. Kanika mentioned that her entire family is in quarantine and they have taken the necessary steps to combat the situation.

The 'Baby Doll' singer was tested in Lucknow and several reports of her escaping airport screening on her arrival from UK and partying in Lucknow, despite knowing that she was infected, have been doing the rounds. As celebrities and personalities it is of greater importance to set an example. In a country like India where actors, singers, filmmakers' actions influence a large number of population, it is important for celebs to not just preach about safety but also follow what they preach.

With the singer testing positive, it is a fact that no one can escape this deadly virus. Be it a celebrity or a sports person, each and everyone of us is vulnerable to the outbreak. With many celebs in the West also testing positive like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju and Indira Varma, COVID-19 hasn't spared anyone.

While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020

Apart from spreading awareness, it is also important for celebs to not hype up the situation so as to cause panic among their fans. Kanika created a social media frenzy on Friday as she denied attending parties in Lucknow while her father confirmed to Aaj Tak that the singer had attended at least 3 parties in Lucknow.

Even if Kanika did not attend parties, it was extremely irresponsible behaviour on the singer's part to skip mandatory screening procedures at airport. While we hope Kanika and her close ones get well soon, we wonder if any strong action will be taken against the singer if she is found guilty of any of the above. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below.

