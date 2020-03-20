Kanika Kapoor: From being married at the age of 18 to modelling days; Lesser Known Facts of Baby Doll singer

Kanika Kapoor, 41, has been tested positive for coronavirus, as confirmed by the singer herself on Instagram. Here are some lesser known facts about the Baby Doll singer you may not be aware of.

In what came as a shocking revelation to the world of Bollywood, Kanika Kapoor, popular singer who has delivered hits like Baby Doll and Lovely, has been tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to her Instagram page, Kanika confirmed the sad news writing, "I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well."

"At this stage, I would like to urge you all to practice self-isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however, we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us," the singer added. The 41-year-old singer is a mother to three children and got divorced in 2012. As a single mother, the singer is taking care of her children while also becoming a big name in the music industry.

Here are lesser-known facts about Kanika Kapoor below:

Married at a young age

While her eternal beauty would make you think she was in her 20s, the 41-year-old singer was actually married very young. In 1997, at the age of just 18, Kanika married Raj Chandok, an NRI businessman and moved with him to London. In 2012, the singer filed for divorce. "I was terribly unhappy. I had diamonds galore but there was no love, no respect. I was miserable in the marriage," Kapoor had shared with Filmfare in 2017.

Mother of three children

As unhappy as she was in her marriage, Kanika was blessed with three children - two daughters names Aayana and Samara and a son named Yuvraaj. While being a single mother was not easy for the singer, she stills feels blessed because of her lovely children and often posts lovely photos with her kids on her Instagram page.

Did a stint with All India Radio at a very young age

Kanika's musical journey began at a very young age, with the singer even working with All India Radio when she was 15. Moreover, the singer was associated with bhajan singer and Bigg Boss 12 contestant Anup Jalota as she accompanied him during his shows.

1st Indian artist to perform at Buckingham Palace

In 2018, amidst the presence of Prince Charles and Camilla, Kanika became the first Indian artist to perform at the Buckingham Palace along with Naughty Boy at the 10th anniversary celebration of the British Asian Trust. About her unforgettable experience, Kapoor had shared with Economic Times, "Interacting with Prince Charles was a huge honour and it was amazing to be hosted by him. I believe it’s the passion of music that binds nations together. Music is a universal language that transcends all boundaries and bonds people from all corners of the world.

Modelling Days

Kanika did a ton of modelling work in Europe and even walked the ramp for international fashion designers like Alberta Ferretti, Emilio Pucci and Moschino.

ALSO READ: Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor infected with Coronavirus; The London return hosted a party for 100 people

ALSO READ: Kanika Kapoor confirms she tested positive for Coronavirus; Says symptoms developed 4 days ago

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Taj Mahal Hotel officials clueless about singer Kanika Kapoor being infected with Coronavirus

ALSO READ: Kanika Kapoor: 5 Times the Baby Doll singer made headlines due to controversies

We wish Kanika Kapoor a speedy recovery amidst these tough times!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More