Kareena Kapoor’s 20 years, Sushmita Sen's comeback to Sonu Sood helping in COVID 19; Here's 2020’s ‘Good News’

As we all know, the world has been hit by a global pandemic, and while we battle the novel Coronavirus, today, we decided to round up a series of news and stories that over the past six months, brought a smile on our face. Take a dekko!

Since the past few months, all of us have been locked down inside our respective homes due to the Coronavirus pandemic and we don’t quite remember as to when was the last time that we stepped out of the comfort of our homes to watch a movie or catch up over a cup of coffee with friends. Yes, it was on March 23 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced a nationwide lockdown, while urging the citizens of the country to stay home. And therefore, ever since the lockdown was announced, what we have been totally missing are paparazzi photos, airport looks, and of course, going to the gym photos of celebs. Also, while 2020 started on a happy note, little did we know that as the year will progress, a virus named Coronavirus will plague our life so much so that social distancing would become the new normal.

And therefore, while all of us are living in such grim times, what we decided today was to cheer everyone up in such trying times, and bring to you a series of stories and news over the past six months or so that have made us happy. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan clocking 20 years to her Bollywood debut to Sonu Sood turning messiah for migrants to and Raj Kundra becoming parents to a girl to Kamya Punjabi tying the knot, here’s a look at the Good News that made us smile and forget about the novel Coronavirus.

Kareena Kapoor Khan clocks 20 years

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Bollywood debut 20 years ago with J P Dutta’s Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan, and as the film clocks 20 years, an emotional Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to pen a heartwarming note thanking her first director and co-star and also, recalling the times when she woke up at 4 in the morning for her first shot. Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of her first shot and alongside the photo, Kareena wrote, “My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence... I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength... Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies... @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time... #20YearsAndNotGivingUp..”

Sonu Sood

We all love Sonu Sood for his performances in films such as Simmba, Dabangg, Happy New Year and others and while we have always seen him flex his muscles, little did we know that behind the muscles, there is a kind soul who’d do the unexpected amid the crisis. That’s right! Ever since the lockdown was announced, Sonu Sood has taken it upon himself to help the migrant workers who are stuck in Maharashtra to reach their homes, and clearly, he has emerged as a real-life hero during the Covid-19 lockdown period. From helping airlift 177 stranded girls in Kerala reach their homes in Bhubaneswar to arranging buses and railway tickets, Sonu Sood has been doing it all to help stranded migrant labourers so that they can reach their destinations.

Sadak 2- Laxmmi Bomb OTT release

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood stars have decided to take a mammoth step of releasing their films online, and while Gulabo Sitabo was the first film to release online, as we speak, a host of films such as Sadak 2, Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Lootcase, among others, will be releasing digitally. Well, this piece of news has clearly cheered up cinephiles because at a time when going to the theatres seems like a distant dream, OTT is the best way to watch films. On June 29, 2020, Disney+Hotstar hosted a virtual press meet announcing seven new films that will be released on the OTT platform in the upcoming months.

Sushmita Sen’s comeback Aarya

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, one piece of news that instantly brought a smile on everyone’s face was the news of Sushmita Sen making her comeback as the Former Miss Universe made her comeback with web show Aarya online. Ever since the show was released digitally, fans have been showering love on this Former Miss Universe and hailing her performance as Aarya.

lockdown songs

Since Day 1 of lockdown, Salman Khan has been quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse with few friends and family members, and amid lockdown, this Dabangg actor has been making the most by singing songs and releasing them on his YouTube channel. What if Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai isn’t releasing on Eid 2020, bhai got us sorted with his songs.

Javed Akhtar

In June 2020, when the entire nation was fighting the COVID 19, a piece of news that made us smile was of veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar becoming the first Indian ever to receive the Richard Dawkins Award. Yes, Akhtar was honoured as this year's recipient of the Richard Dawkins Award as he became the first Indian to be given the honour for critical thinking, holding religious dogma up to scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values.

Shah Rukh Khan work from home photos

Well, was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring and and although the actor hasn’t announced his next film yet but SRK cheered up his fans and the paps when he was papped shooting in the balcony of Mannat.

Shilpa Shetty blessed with baby girl

Shilpa Shetty and hubby Raj Kundra welcomed baby girl by surrogacy on February 15, 2020, as taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared the news of the arrival of her angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra. While their baby girl was born on February 15, 2020, however, they decided to announce it officially on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri'. Along with the announcement, the Baazigar actress wrote, “Sa in Sanskrit is 'to have', and Misha in Russian stands for 'someone like God'. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings. Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra."

Kamya Punjabi marriage

Amid news of people succumbing to COVID 19, let’s not forget that 2020 started on a happy note as Former Bigg Boss contestant, Kamya Punjabi, on February 10, 2020, married the love of her life, Shalabh Dang. Before marrying Shalabh, Kamya was married to Bunty Negi and the duo called it quits and they were granted a divorce in 2013.

Smriti Khanna blessed with a baby girl

Amid the lockdown, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi fame actors Smriti Khanna and husband Gautam Gupta became proud parents to a baby girl, and Smriti announced their daughter’s name with their first family picture that was clicked in the hospital as they revealed that they have named her ‘Anayka’.

