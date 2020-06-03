Katrina Kaif to play India's first female superhero, but are Indians ready for its very own Wonder Woman?

We love the fact that finally Bollywood is recognising the need for a female superhero film, but are we ready for the same? Read on to know more.

The Indian film industry, over the years, has seen the role of the quintessential Bollywood heroine change drastically. From being typecast to actresses now shouldering films, the scenario has undergone a massive change and a great one at that. This treatment of Bollywood heroines has not only been hidden but loud and clear on the surface. Did you know that before signing 1989 film Toofan, Meenakshi Seshadri was told that 'heroines are just like decorative showpieces'.

In an interview, Meenakshi had said, "I have done three films with Mr. Amitabh. Shehanshah, Ganga Jamuna Sarswati and Toofan. In Toofan, he (Big B) had a double role. Mr Mann had already told me that heroines are just like decorative showpieces. He clearly told me in the beginning. But I was impressed with his honesty and I said yes (for the film)." This statement clearly indicates how far Bollywood has come since those days when actresses were cast only as eye candy in films.

Recently, director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed that he will soon start working on a female superhero film with in the lead. Yes, if you have been living under a rock, let us tell you that Ali will start working on the film post lockdown. "There’s a lot of prep required because of the kind of action involved and I am in touch with an international team over video calls. I’m also doing script readings with my actors and chatting with the production designer. There is a lot happening," Ali had told Mumbai Mirror. While the news was welcomed by many Katrina Kaif fans, it made us think about one poignant question.

Are Indian audiences ready for a female superhero films?

Don't get us wrong, we love the fact that finally Bollywood is recognising the need for a female superhero film after giving us superheros like as Krrish and Tiger Shroff as Flying Jatt. We can also totally imagine Katrina Kaif donning a great suit and rescuing the world.

However, the Indian audiences have not always been receptive to films that are mainly led by female actors. Not too long ago, in January 2020, two films headed by Bollywood's leading ladies hit the theatres. One was 's Chhapaak and the other was 's Panga. Chhapaak brought the country's attention to the subject of acid attacks. However, the response was far from Deepika's blockbuster successes.

Panga, a film which revolves around a mother's love for Kabbadi, also failed to garner traction. Starring talented stars like Kangana, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha who have time and again impressed us with their work did not exactly ring a bell with the audiences. Not to forget, both the films were also directed by female directors Meghana Gulzar and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari respectively. We are not saying these films had the potential to become blockbusters and failed, they probably lacked in various departments, but also did not get the required attention.

Another such accurate example was 's Thappad which opened to positive reviews from critics. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad was a mirror reflection of society brilliantly essayed by Taapsee in the lead role. Despite a brilliant script, fine performances and a message subtly played out, Thappad barely managed to touch the Rs 40 crore mark at the box office.

No doubt that Ali Abbas Zafar will be going all out with his superhero film. A massive budget, large scale production and elaborate shooting locations won't be a surprise, but are we really ready to see a female Bollywood star doing stunts like never before or will it be another Thappad?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

