Love Aaj Kal: 5 Reasons why Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan can together make the film a box office hit

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal is definitely one of the most talked about films of this year, and as it his the screens today, we list down 5 reasons why the duo makes it a sure hit.

Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan is definitely the talk of the town and as the movie releases today, we can't wait to see all that the film will have to offer. Despite the mixed response from the fans after the trailer release, it is being said that there's not much that will affect the film in terms of numbers, but, at the same time, we do feel that the movie has an edge because it has Sara and Kartik as the leads in it.

Apart from the fact that the movie is an Imtiaz Ali directorial and that it does have a connection with Love Aaj Kal, starring and , both Sara and Kartik have managed to create all this buzz, that seems to be undying. With the movie releasing in just a few hours (or released already, depending on when you read it), there's a lot that this lovely duo brings on the table that makes this pair a sure shot box office success. And here's why we think so:

Together, they scream popularity

Well, we all know how SarTik has become quite the thing, and if that's not enough, all these photos and videos of fans gushing over them is just about enough to make us all believe that this popularity is not going anywhere, and if anything, it is going to transpire into numbers just right. Not to forget, the advance bookings have been great as well!

Sara and Kartik's individual flavour fits together

Both Sara and Kartik have an individual flavour that they have to offer, and that is not just to the characters, but also to the films because it shows. Sara has this innocence added to everything she does, both on and off the screen while Kartik has established an image of his which he takes to the screen as well, and together, with both having a 'hatke' touch, we are looking at the perfect pair for a hit.

The most awaited on-screen couple of 2020

Well, this is not even something that needs a lot of explanation because ever since Koffee With Karan happened to us, and both Sara and Kartik made their debuts on the show, we have all been just waiting until an announcement about the two came out, and when it did, while it wasn't about the two dating, but them doing a film together and even after all these months, the news continues to be just as huge.

Their recognition as social media icons

Both Sara and Kartik have a fan following that is growing by leaps and bounds, and despite the fact that one cannot deny that they are popular, they are also icons of today that inspire us and well we cannot help but take this into account given what an important role that social media plays in making or breaking anything today.

The relatability they bring on-screen

Well, since there have been all these reports about them dating, about Sara liking Kartik, we have all already pictured them together, as a couple, at least once in all this time, and it simply adds to the fact that watching them on screen is just going to make those visuals in our heads, better.

Credits :Pinkvilla

