Love Aaj Kal: 5 times when Kartik Aaryan lifted Sara Ali Khan in his arms during the film's promotions

Whether Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are dating each other or no continues to remain a mystery but amidst all the confusion, the two are promoting their film Love Aaj Kal in full swing. From travelling to places to performing on the stage for their fans, the two have left no stone unturned and have taken the promotions to the next level. Kartik and Sara's fans are eagerly waiting to watch the duos sizzling chemistry on screen. While the trailer has been receiving a great response from the viewers, the songs of the movie have also topped the chartbusters list.

Sara and Kartik, also known as Sartik have literally taken over social media with the promotions of Love Aaj Kal. From lifting Sara in his arms to doing the hook step of Hain Main Galat they have been winning hearts with their PDA. If we look at the overall promotions of the movie, one thing which we found in common was Kartik lifting Sara in his arms. Kartik was often spotted and snapped by the paps lifting Sara who also loved being carried by the Luka Chuppi actor.

Today, we at Pinkvilla would like to list down, 5 cute moments of Kartik lifting up Sara in his arms during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal:



1. When Sara and Kartik visited the sets of Indian Idol:

Kartik looks dapper in a casual look while Sara makes for a pretty picture in a desi look. The two spread love in the air when Kartik lifted Sara in his arms as the two posed for the paparazzi.

2. When Sara and Kartik promoted their movie in Ahmedabad:

After promoting their movie Love Aaj Kal in the city, Kartik and Sara had headed off to Ahmedabad for the promotions. Kartik who is donning an orange jacket and blue denim is doing the hook step of the song along Sara who is wearing a white coloured garara. After completing the hook step, all of a sudden Kartik carries Sara in her arms who looks in a shock but later starts blushing.

3. When Sara and Kartik promoted their movie in Jaipur:

Sara looked pretty as she paired matching separates and also layered it with a long jacket while Kartik wore a cool shirt with denim. They danced to the songs from the film and once again, Kartik lifted her up in his arms.

4. When Kartik carried Sara around in his arms like a baby:

In a video, Sara is happily counting on Kartik to take her for promotions by lifting her till they reach the venue. Kartik even jokes about the fact that Sara is not well and hence, he is carrying her for promotions.

5. When the lovebirds promoted their movie in Taj Mahal in Agra:

Sara and Kartik looked super cool as Sara opted for yellow while Kartik complemented it with a red. The two again gave their classic promotion pose that is Kartik lifting Sara in his arms.

Love Aaj Kal is another part of the series of Love Aaj Kal that starred and . Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal has been shot in New Delhi and Rajasthan. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Reliance Entertainment. It has hit the theaters today i.e on Valentine’s Day 2020.

