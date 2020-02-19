Love Aaj Kal to Dus Bahane: It is high time for Bollywood to hit a pause on song and film remakes

It's 2020 and we are wondering why filmmakers are still opting to rehash an already popular film and give us one that is not even on par with the original one.

The recent years in Bollywood has seen some great content being produced and it undoubtedly has been a treat for movie buffs. From films like Andhadhun, Raazi, Badhaai Ho to Manto, Gully Boy, audiences have had a variety of films to choose from. While on one hand filmmakers are making progressive new content, there are some films which often make us go WTF. And a large part of these films are sequels and remakes. It is 2020 and we are wondering why filmmakers are still opting to rehash an already popular film and give us one that is not even on par with the original one.

The trend of remakes is not just limited to films, but even in the music industry. The latest one to fall prey to this trend is the supremely popular song 'Dus Bahane'. The song, which originally starred Abhishek Bachchan and Zayed Khan, was remade and remixed for Tiger Shroff and 's upcoming film Baaghi 3.

While we would love a sequel that takes the story forward, sequels in the Hindi film industry have more than often failed. And the most recent one is Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal which is a far cry from the original one with the same title. Another famous film franchise is Golmaal. The Rohit Shetty directorial was super hit with it's first film. However, it was all downhill from there when the filmmaker decided to make sequels. There are currently four Golmaal films since it began in 2006, but only the original one and Golmaal 3 have garnered a legit fan following.

Not just films from the '80s and '90s seem to be making a comeback, but even South Indian films are being remade by Hindi filmmakers. The latest one to fall under this category is who did Kabir Singh and will soon be seen in Jersey. This is not just prevalent in Bollywood, but in cinema industries across the globe. Take for example, the Fast and Furious franchise which will releasing it's ninth film this year. Yes, 9!

Today, when films from across the world are just a click away, thanks to multiple web streaming services, remakes and sequels are a drab. Instead of watching same characters with an uninteresting story line that does not bring anything new to the table, movie buffs choose to not ruin their weekend.

Just a reminder, Dostana 2, Coolie No.1, Bhool Bhulaiya are coming this year. Beware!

