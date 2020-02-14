Love Aaj Kal: Top 5 statements made by Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan at the film's promotions

From reacting to Saif Ali Khan liking his trailer better to opening up on their equation, 5 times Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan stole the show with their interesting statements at Love Aaj Kal promotions

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal hit the screens today. The Valentine's Day release became the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The film follows two love stories separated by time. It talks about the complexities of modern love. Even though the two love stories are set in different generations, they face similar setbacks but have a different approach towards it. Sara and Kartik's chemistry, starrer's spinoff and Imtiaz Ali's direction, the audience has had enough reasons to watch the film!

Meanwhile, the film promotions added fuel to the already raging buzz. Sara and Kartik left no stone unturned to set the audience excited for their film. From flaunting stylish looks to painting the town red together, the duo has done it all. Going all quirky and candid, they have even had some interesting things to say about each other.

Let's look at top 5 statements made by Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan at Love Aaj Kal promotions:

Sara Ali Khan's reaction on Saif Ali Khan liking the trailer of his Love Aaj Kal more:

We all have seen Saif Ali Khan's video where the actor says that he liked the trailer of his film, the original Love Aaj Kal more than Sara's film. However, on being asked about the same, Sara won hearts with her answer.

She stated, "I mean, I respect his opinion. And of course, he's an actor, and he's a good actor. And most actors tend to get possessive about their work and they should be. You invest your heart and soul and time and energy in a project and then it does well. So of course, you're attached to it like he is. But then eventually, I'm also attached to my work. So I respect his opinion, and I understand it, but I like my trailer."

When Sara Ali Khan admitted meeting Kartik Aaryan before introduced them

The whole incident stirred a storm on the internet when the video of Ranveer Singh introducing Sara Ali Khan to Kartik Aaryan went viral online. While everybody credits Ranveer Singh thinking that he played the cupid for the duo, Sara had a big revelation.

In an interview, she spilled the beans on how she met Kartik Aaryan and said, "We kept up the lie to make Ranveer happy because he is a sweetheart."

Kartik Aaryan on stepping out of his comfort zone in Love Aaj Kal

Kartik Aaryan's massy act is grabbing eyeballs from all corners. While this seems to be the actor's USP, he opens up on his experience working with Imtiaz Ali for Love Aaj Kal.\

Kartik says,"It’s a big thing for me. It has been a life-changing experience because Imtiaz sir has changed me not only as an actor but also as a person. I am working out of the comfort zone for the first time. Love Aaj Kal is an intense romantic film. It is a hardcore love story, and for my career, it is a litmus test whether the audience will like me or not in this avatar."

Sara Ali Khan living the characters of Love Aaj Kal

The Pataudi pride seems to be living the characters of her third release Love Aaj Kal. Talking about their equation with Kartik Aaryan on the sets, she says "I don’t think I’ve worked with Kartik (Aaryan), it was Veer I met on the sets of the film. I don’t think Sara and Kartik have ever hung out together, they were Zoe and Veer."

Kartik Aaryan talks about his equation with Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's much-awaited collaboration finally hits the theatres today. Ever since Sara admitted having a crush on Kartik on Koffee With Karan, fans wanted to see them in a film.

Addressing the same, Kartik says, "Jab Se Sara Ne Koffee with Karan Pe Bola Hai, since then I am waiting for us to be seen in a film together. I think Woh Tab Se Apne Aap Mein Ek curiosity Hai and I hope we will live up to that. The kind of frenzy and moniker like SarTik Jo Ek word create Hua Hai, it’s something which has never happened before the film. Ek frame Mein screen Pe Dekhne Se Pehle hi yeh Chalu Hua hai. This excites me more about how fans are eagerly waiting for our film."

