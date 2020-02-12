Mahira Sharma's Bigg Boss 13 journey From linkup with Paras to being trolled, all about the Masla girl

Despite the criticism from other contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Mahira Sharma makes it to the finale week. Let's look at her journey on the show.

We all have heard the chartbuster track Lehenga. Mahira Sharma rose to fame with the same groovy number that released a couple of months ago. But not many of us know that the 'Masla' girl of Bigg Boss 13 played a cameo role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. She also starred in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fantasy show Naagin 3. When Mahira marked her entry in Bigg Boss 13, the actress was not much known as compared to the other celebs who made their way into the show. Not many expected Mahira to go this far, but the actress proved everyone wrong making her way into the finale week.

, the host of Bigg Boss 13 as well as the netizens initially labeled Mahira as a weak contestant, not standing out among the other contestants. Call it her luck, closeness with Paras Chhabra, initial friction with Sidharth Shukla, heated arguments with , fights with Shehnaz Gill, being mocked at for her lips or her game, Mahira Sharma has become one of the most talked-about contestants on the show. Let's look at her journey in the Bigg Boss house:

Mahira's closeness with Paras

Mahira Sharma entered the show with the mindset of befriending her co-contestants, and she did so. However, her friendship with Paras Chhabra turned into a bond way stronger. Mahira and Paras hit off instantly. The chemistry between the two was evident from the first episode itself. Mahira, Paras, and Shehnaz became an unbreakable trio on the show until Paras and Mahira's closeness created a rift between Shehnaz and them. Soon, Paras admitted that feels for Mahira. The two aren't dating but they are often spotted getting cosy inside the Bigg Boss house.

Being mocked at about her lips

Mahira hates it when someone comments on her lips. The actress is indeed a pretty face! but shedding her usual calmness, Mahira has burst into anger n number of times on co-contestants Vishal Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Rashami Desai, Hindustani Bhau and others for making fun of her lips. Mahira, who is often found evading heated arguments, turned red with rage every time her lips became the subject of discussion.

Being called the 'Masla' Queen

The most commonly used word in her vocabulary - Masla garnered a lot of attention from the fans. While the other contestants teased her for using the word perpetually, netizens seem to recognise her as the 'Masla' queen of the Bigg Boss House. Be it during arguments, making up to Paras after a fight or during the tasks, Mahira brings up the word 'Masla' in every conversation such that when Arti Singh was asked to imitate her during a task, she used the same word to emulate Mahira.

Heated arguments with Shehnaz Gill

Like a Bollywood film plot, Paras Chhabra became the reason for the rift between Mahira and Shehnaz. At the beginning of the show, the three flocked together at all times. However, with time, Mahira and Paras' closeness played the devil in their friendship and Shehnaz moved apart, breaking the trio. The two ladies were often caught in a verbal skirmish with each other, both of them grilling Paras for being on the other one's side.

Making her way to the top 7

Everyone assumed that Mahira's journey on Bigg Boss 13 was shortlived. She was supposed to get evicted on the mid-finale episode. However, owing to the twists and turns in the show, Rashami Desai bid farewell to the show in place of Mahira. Rashami entered the game once again but Mahira shone brighter than before. Soon, she made it to the top seven and entered the finale week along with Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, and Aarti Singh.

