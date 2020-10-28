With Matrix 4 and Citadel, has Priyanka Chopra Jonas finally spread her wings in Hollywood?

Priyanka Chopra's last few project announcements have turned the tide for the actress. Is she ready to take on Hollywood, one film at a time?

Over the last few years, a number of Bollywood actors have made some successful stints in Hollywood. From Ali Fazal to , the actors have made quite a mark for themselves and put India on the map with their massive projects. One such actor has been Jonas who made history when she signed on Quantico making her the first ever South Asian actor to headline a US drama series. The show which ran for three seasons came to an end in 2018 and with each passing year Priyanka's global popularity sky-rocketed.

However, this upward growth in Priyanka's fame did not necessarily contribute to bigger and better offers. While she starred in Seth Gordon's action comedy Baywatch in a negative role, the film on the whole was a bit of a downer. Then came the romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic which saw the actress in a supporting role as a yoga ambassador alongside Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth. The movie was a yawn fest and made millions of her fans wonder why would she chose a project which had nothing new to offer.

All in all, Priyanka's one Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink trumped these Hollywood projects with her solid acting performance. However, PeeCee's last few project announcements have turned the tide for the actress. Anyone would agree that there have been some big announcements in the last few months and the road ahead for Priyanka definitely looks eventful.

Just today, details of Priyanka's next project with Sam Heughan of Outlander and Grammy winner Celine Dion surfaced. Starring in a romantic drama, the trio have made headlines internationally and definitely excited their fans.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on to something big?

Well, she did that with Quantico but looks like the actress is now ready to spread her wings and announce herself in the big league. While this latest romantic drama announcement may be a cherry on the cake, Priyanka will also be teaming up with Bodyguard actor Richard Madden in Prime Video's thriller series Citadel.

The news had taken social media by storm and to add to that, international reports also revealed that the Desi Girl has been cast in an undisclosed role in the super hit franchise Matrix 4 alongside Keanu Reeves. Priyanka, who is currently in Germany, is reportedly shooting for the same. Another superhero film, a courtroom drama and an Indian-American wedding drama with Mindy Kaling is also on the cards. Not to forget, Netflix's The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. Looks like, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ready for world domination.

Do you think these big projects will put Priyanka Copra under the spotlight just like during Quantico? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to team up with Sam Heughan & Celine Dion in romantic drama 'Text for You'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×