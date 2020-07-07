MOM: Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer clocks 3 years, here’s why her last film is a must watch

Today, as Sridevi starrer MOM clocks three years, we rounded up a series of reasons as to why we feel that the film is a must watch; Take a dekko

’s last film MOM was a box office success, and today, as the film clocks 3 years, we decided to give you a re-run and point out reasons as to why we feel that amidst a host of her films, this movie holds a special place in our hearts. MOM, crime thriller, was released on July 7, 2017, and Sridevi even won the National Award for best actress posthumously. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film revolves around Sridevi, as a vigilante, who sets out to avenge a crime committed against her step-daughter (played by Sajal Ali).

MOM which was Sridevi's 300th film also stars Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. MOM released in four languages and the film had a domestic gross of approximately 51.78 crore, and later, the film also released in China on May 19, 2019.

Sridevi

Sridevi returned to films in 2012 with Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish and it took her another five years to announce her next film- MOM. Besides being her 300th film, MOM also stands to be her last film and which is why, MOM is very special for all of Sridevi’s fans. In the film, Sridevi plays the role of a biology teacher- Devki, who sets out to avenge a crime committed against her step daughter.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has become Bollywood’s man with the Midas touch and even though in the film, Nawazuddin has a cameo role, however, his sheer presence raises the bar to the next level. Reports suggest that Nawazuddin Siddiqui agreed to be part of MOM because he wanted to work with Sridevi. Interestingly, Nawazuddin Siddiqui sported a completely different look for the film

Dialogues

‘What will you chose between wrong and very wrong’ is one dialogue that sort of sets the pace for the rest of the film. Also, we can say that the dialogues of MOM are indeed, hard-hitting, and one reason why the film continues to be loved is because of its dialogues. From (Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dialogue- Bholenath Pe Bharosa Rakho, Bhagwaan Sab Theek Kar Dega to Sridevi’s Bhagwaan Har Jagah Nahin Hota Hai, DK Ji IsiliyeTo Usne Maa Banayi Hai, such dialogues resonate with you even after the film is over.

Akshaye Khanna

Well, this is not the first time that Akshaye Khanna has played a negative character in MOM as earlier in Rohit Dhawan’s Dishoom, too, Khanna played a negative role and in MOM, wherein he plays a grey role, he has set the standards quite high and every time he comes on screen, we only feel that filmmakers should cast him more often because Akshaye is one of the finest actors that we have.

