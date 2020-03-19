Neena Gupta's self made journey is the perfect mid week inspiration you might be looking for

If you have been feeling a little uninspired due to all the social distancing, take a look at Neena Gupta's journey for the perfect dose of inspiration.

Neena Gupta resurfaced on the big screen in Badhaai Ho in 2018 and her comeback was anything but normal. Did you know that after making her debut in the '80s, Neena had kept away from the public eye but it was her Instagram post in late 2017 that caught the utmost attention. Back in the day, the actress starred in prominent films and television shows but never gained name and fame like some leading contemporaries of the time such as and Zeenat Aman. However, Neena went on to etch her name in the hearts and minds of the audiences. So, if you have been feeling a little uninspired due to all the social distancing, take a look at Neena Gupta's journey for the perfect dose of inspiration.

Back in the '80s

Neena Gupta made her debut in 1982 and rose to prominence with her small yet memorable roles. A self-made actor, Neena is an alumnus of the prestigious National School Of Drama. However, she did not bag leading roles back then like her contemporaries. Not one to accept defeat, Neena immediately decided to take on what came her way. The actress went on to do numerous TV roles.

She once said, "When I came from Delhi to become an actor there were only films and no TV. Working in films is an aspiration for all actors. When I did not get roles in films then I did TV and got a chance to play all kinds of roles. TV gave me money, fame, and name." She also did a mix of commercial and art house cinema that made her stand apart from the crowd.

On being a single mother

If being an actress wasn't easy enough, Neena was judged for her personal choices. In today's day and age in India, it is unfortunate, but a woman would still be judged if chooses to have a child out of wedlock. Neena took this bold decision back in the '80s.

Neena, who was in a relationship with cricketer Vivian Richards, chose not to get married. She also decided to go ahead with her pregnancy and raise daughter Masaba as a single mother. "The joy she gave me was enough to go through anything," Neena said.

On her BIG comeback

The actress got married to New Delhi-based Vivek Mehra in a secret ceremony in the United States in 2008 and was still largely away from the public eye. However, in 2017, she took a life-changing decision to return to the big screen. Joining in with the times and some help from daughter Masaba, Neena shared a picture of herself on Instagram asking for work. She wrote, "I live in mubai and working am a good actor looking fr good parts to play." Neena's fans not only flooded the comments section but that one Instagram post opened up a window of opportunities for the actress.

Since then, there has been no looking back. Neena made her comeback with Badhaai Ho and was adored by the public. She also went on to win the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress and lap up many other meaty roles. Since then she has been seen in multiple films like Panga and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. We cannot wait to see what Neena has in store for us in the coming years!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More