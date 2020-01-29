Neha Kakkar: Breakup with Himansh Kohli to wedding rumours with Aditya Narayan, 5 times singer made headlines

Neha Kakkar has been under the spotlight for various reasons. Lets's look at 5 times the songstress made the headlines.

Neha Kakkar is judging the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 11 for the second time. The songstress made her debut on the show as a contestant in the second season. Neha shot to fame in no time and sang a number of Bollywood chartbusters. The beautiful singer came under the spotlight for various reasons. Her fashion choices to melodious voice, everything about her became a buzz! Neha has also been in the news for a number of controversies and rumours.

Let's look at 5 times Neha Kakkar made the headlines:

Breakup with Himansh Kohli

Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli made a beautiful pair. From featuring in music albums together to their social media PDA, the two were couple goals. It came as a great shock to the fans when Neha announced her split with Himansh in a post on social media. However, soon she admitted regretting making her personal life public. Neha broke down on the sets of Tv shows multiple times and the singer even sang the emotional track Channa Mereya on Indian Idol 11 dedicating it to her ex.

Battle with depression

Speaking of her professional life, Neha Kakkar was on a roll last year. However, the songstress was going through a rough patch with boyfriend Himansh Kohli. The two parted ways and Neha announced her split with Himansh on social media and in interviews. Soon after the breakup, Neha suffered depression and she opened up about the same on her Instagram stories. The singer posted a series of stories on her Instagram handle where she requested the people to stop being hateful and let her live peacefully.

Labeled as a cry-baby by trollers

Neha Kakkar was in a tough space post her breakup with Himansh Kohli. The Aankh Maare singer admitted slipping into depression and broke down on the sets of her tv shows and interviews a number of times. As a result, many trolls surfaced on the internet labelling her as a cry baby.

When a contestant tried to kiss Neha

The video went viral in no time when a participant on Indian Idol 11 went up to the stage hugging and kissing Neha forcibly. The contestant went forward to hug Neha to show his fandom. He then tried to plant a kiss on her cheek after which he was pulled back by the host of the show. Vishal Dadlani, the co-judge of Indian Idol stated that they were about to inform the police about the same.

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan wedding rumours

While Neha Kakkar sits on the judging panel of Indian Idol 11, Aditya Narayan is the host of the show. Lately, the wedding rumours of Neha and Aditya have stirred a storm on the internet. Recently, Aditya's parents Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan Jha graced the show and gave a thumbs up on the idea of Aditya and Neha pairing up. To our surprise, Neha's parents too gave their nod. Co-judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani too joined the fun banter and gave their approval.

