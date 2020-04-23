Open Letters ft. Shaandaar: Dear Alia Arora, thanks for proving that a little love can go a long way

Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Shaandaar is every bit of an underrated film when we talk emotions, and so today, we are writing a letter to the Alia from the movie, one who is waiting to finally dream.

I wasn't privy to what and 's film, Shaandaar has in store for me until I saw it a couple of days back. Well yes, the lockdown can have that effect on people, isn't it? None the less, as much as I imagined that I will regret having made this decision, I think I enjoyed the emotion that the movie upholds, one that all of us will forever relate to, at so many levels. The movie released back in 2015 and even though it is 4 plus years old, I think I found a gem in it at so many levels, few of which I might not remember.

So today, as we kickstart the series of #OpenLetters on Pinkvilla, I decided to let the first one hold up to everything that I stand for, emotions, and so many other things too. For someone who is an emotional person, I relate to Bollywood at a different level, just like many of us do, and so, this series that we are working on is going to be about all those things and a lot more. Without giving it too many more thoughts, let's delve right into the letter I think will mean a lot more than just one about a film.

Dear Alia,

Your life has been a roller coaster ride, much like all of ours, but you have had to deal with certain not so pleasant problems from a very young age. But guess who you had by your side? Your father, your Bips, and that was just about enough. We often don't realize how we need just one person to stand by us even when the whole world is against us, and if that is our own father, then FTW all the way, right? You made things look easier, even though there was a hurricane in your life.

You proved how sisters before misters is every bit true and all the love you had for Isha, and all the love she had for you, bears testimony to that. Siblings can always make your life easier, and a little support from them always goes a long way. She comforted you and stood by you, and so you stood by her, even though it meant going against so many people, but we put no one before the ones we love, and that is what you did.

You spoke about Insomnia, and while it did not let you sleep at any time of the day, what it also never let you do, is to dream. That box of dreams your father gave you every day until you finally found sleep one fine day, is just like all these thoughts stuffed in our brains, but there seems to be no outlet. However, when we find peace, once we find ourselves calmed down, everything falls into place, and for you, it did when you met Jagjinder (Shahid Kapoor).

Your equation with Jagjinder seemed to prove how people alike, always fit just fine and that opposites attract does not always have to be true. Together, you were both at peace, and looking at that, I could say I know how eventually, just about everything falls into place. It might take a lot of time until it is alright, but once it does, it is the best we can get, and there is no denying that. In life, or in reel life.

Alia, your story was one that highlighted so many flaws, not just in one own self, but also in life, and even others, for that matter. But at the end of it all, you proved how no matter who you are or where you stand, you are worthy of love, and of voicing your opinion, and rightly so. Your life was relatable to me, as was to so many other people, and that, not because of the same problems, but because the life lesson it gives, of the courage it gives to go on until one fine day, you speak everything out, get your life together, and have a happily ever after.

Love,

Someone who takes inspiration from you!

