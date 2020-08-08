Pinkvilla Report: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia to Katrina Kaif; Most liked Instagram post of actors

From Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, here’s a comparative infographic of their most liked Instagram post in past 6 months.

In today’s day and age, social media is an important tool that connects people from across the globe and, allows fans to follow their favourite celeb and stay updated with their whereabouts. Celebrities, too, love to interact with their fans and post candid selfies and videos and other photos so that fans can relate to them and shower them with love. Now, not every day or every week, but celebrities make sure to share new post occasionally and therefore, today, we did a comparison of the most like Instagram posts in the past six months of actresses to the tunes of , , and . While Deepika Padukone’s most liked Instagram post in the past six months was a video featuring , Priyanka Chopra’s most liked Instagram post was a photo featuring hubby and American singer Nick Jonas.

Moving on, Katrina Kaif’s most like Instagram post was her thank you note post wherein this Bharat actress posted a photo cutting her birthday cakes and as for Alia Bhatt, interestingly, her most liked Instagram post was a post that was dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput post his demise. And so, here we bring you the information and infographics, and the total interactions that theses posts fetched on Instagram within the past six months. Well if we compare the infographics of these four leading B-town actresses, we would see that Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post had the most interactions followed by Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

Check out the infographics for the most liked Instagram post here:

Deepika Padukone

(Total Interactions - 3,270,060)

Deepika Padukone’s most liked Instagram post in the past six months is a Boomerang video featuring hubby and Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh wherein Deepika is seen planting a kiss on Ranveer’s cheeks calling it the most ‘World’s Most Squishable Face’ as her caption read, “World’s Most Squishable Face!!! #cutie @ranveersingh..”

Priyanka Chopra

(Total Interactions - 3,424,446)

Priyanka Chopra’s most liked Instagram post in the past six months features hubby and American singer Nick Jonas, and for all those wondering which post it is, well, the Instagram post is that from Nick’s first Holi with Priyanka in India and in the photo, the two are fully drenched in Holi colors as they posed for the cameras. Alongside the photo, PeeCee wrote, “We have already been living in color over the past few days. Literally. Nick’s first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi….”

Katrina Kaif

Total Interactions - 3,478,502

Katrina Kaif’s most liked Instagram post in the past six months features Katrina’s photo as she cuts her 37th birthday cake when she celebrated her birthday in quarantine at home on July 16, 2020. In the photo, we can see Katrina wearing, in what looks like, a red dress, and this Tiger Zinda Hain actress is beaming from ear to ear as she cuts three cakes lying on the table and alongside the photo, Katrina wrote, “Thank u for all the birthday wishes…”

Alia Bhatt

(Total Interactions - 4,048,452)

Not or sister Shaheen Bhatt, but Alia Bhatt’s most liked Instagram post, interestingly, features late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. That’s right! Post the actor’s untimely demise on June 14, 2020, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a post remembering the Kedarnath actor. What is noteworthy is that Alia’s most liked Instagram post was also the one for which she was massively trolled by netizens.

Credits :Crowdtangle

