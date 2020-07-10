Pinkvilla Report: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone; Actors with highest social media engagement

From Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan to Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and others, here’s looking at celebs and their social media engagement. Take a look!

As the name suggests, social media engagement is a way of measuring the public shares, likes, and comments for an online business' social media efforts, and when we talk about social media engagement of a celeb, we are essentially talking about the public shares, likes and comments that a celeb has for his/her social media posts. In today’s day and age, social media is the need of the hour, and almost every celeb is on the platform barring a few of course, such as , , among others. Now, as we speak, the three most popular social media sites are namely- Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Needless to say, each social media platform has its own mechanisms for users to express appreciation for individual posts and posters, which are measured differently across each platform.

For an example, if we talk about Twitter, the platform uses Re-tweets and followers to determine celebs social media engagement with fans. As for Facebook, the platform gauges social media engagement by way of shares, likes and followers and as for Instagram, it is solely based on likes and followers. So, for example, if say, posts his selfie or a photo with his family on social media, while the shares and likes tell us about the popularity of the post, follows indicate why fans/users are investing time in SRK’s social media channel and why they want to see more of his content on a regular basis. Follows are therefore a type of conversion, similar to getting a visitor to sign up for an e-mail list. While die-hard fans of the celeb share the posts to celebrate the actor, however, not all of the social media engagement is positive because a post can go viral for negative reasons and the celeb can be trolled on social media. So to speak, social media engagement has historically been a common metric for evaluating social media performance.

Here is a look at the Bollywood stars and their social media engagement:

Shah Rukh Khan

If we look at Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram engagement, he tops the list of celebs as he boasts of 7.39 percentage social media engagement with fans which means, fans love to see Shah Rukh Khan post photos and also, fans extensively share, like and follow what the actor posts.

What is noteworthy about social media is that even if you are an established talent from TV, film, or other mediums, your social media audience expects you to have a great level of online presence because social media allows a fan to interact with the star and also feel a sense of belonging with their favourite star. Talking about Deepika Padukone, while her Instagram engagement boasts of 3.29 percent, her Facebook engagement .48 per cent.

Besides his hit films, there is a reason why Salman Khan fans believe that he is their own ‘bhai’ because Salman Khan makes sure to interact with his fans on social media and by this we mean that his Instagram and Facebook posts allow fans to believe that he is one of them. While Salman Khan’s IG engagement comprises of 4 percent, his Facebook engagement .62 percent

Social media has become a huge part of our everyday lives and social media gives celebs an opportunity to interact with fans and update them with their latest news, tour dates, and general thoughts. Nowadays, most of the celebrities rapidly gain followers and fans on various social media platforms as their fans want to stay updated on their lives, and in order to make sure that their followers increase, celebs have to engage with their audiences by posting photos and videos that ensure that their fans stay connected to them. As for Alia Bhatt, her Instagram engagement 3.90 per cent while her Facebook engagement is 1.14 percent.

This Padmaavat actor’s Instagram engagement is of 4.25 percentage, and this means that whatever Ranveer Singh posts on Instagram and Facebook is shared and liked by his fans.

Sonam Kapoor is a social media star and from her vacation photos to her loved-up photos with beau Anand Ahuja, Sonam’s social media game is always on point.

We all know that Varun Dhawan will never disappoint his fans, and the Student of the year actor makes sure to go the extra mile to cheer up his fans. Be it clicking selfies with fans to signing autographs, Varun enjoys a massive fan following and talking about his social media, the actor’s social media engagement on Instagram and Facebook comprises of 3.72 and 1.28, respectively.

We all know that celluloid celebs in India are looked upon and are greatly aspirational as fans look up to them and there is always an element of curiosity associated with Bollywood celebs. If a fan is investing his time and energy on a celeb on social media, they’d expect to get a closer look into their personal lives and therefore, the likes, shares, and followers depends on how the star engages with its social media audience, and the content that the star posts on social media that allows fans to feel a sense of connect with their favourite star.

Social media engagement is whenever someone interacts with you on social media, and it comes in the form of metrics such as likes, follows, shares, comments, retweets and these metrics are essential in measuring the effectiveness of your social media campaign. From posting workout photos, to loved- up photos with ladylove , Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram engagement comprises of 1.16 percentage.

Sara Ali Khan

Way before making her Bollywood debut, Sara Ali Khan enjoyed a massive fan following on Instagram, and in today’s day and age, social media engagement is what will help you develop the most meaningful relationships on social with your fans.

Janhvi Kapoor

For an actor, it is very important to have a fan following because it’s the fans who make an actor into a star. Now practically, it is not possible for actors to personally meet their fans, and therefore, Instagram and Facebook is a platform that allows actors to interact and engage with fans. In a nutshell, your followers don’t want to talk to a faceless person and they want to talk to real people on social media and engaging one-on-one with their favourite actor allows them to feel a sense of connect with their favorite star and talking about Janhvi Kapoor, her Instagram engagement comprises of 5.38 per cent, which means that, this Dhadak actress enjoys good engagement with fans.

Ananya Panday

Interacting with fans on social media is one thing, and fans just scrolling through your Facebook feed, passively reading or watching without interacting with the star calls for zero engagement and talking about Ananya, she enjoys 8.66 per cent engagement with fans on Instagram.

When we talk about celebs and social media engagement, it is not necessarily for actors who have films in their kitty because if we talk about say, Shilpa Shetty, she has been on a break from films and despite that, her Instagram engagement boasts of 1.30 percentage which means that she is an ever-blooming star on social media and her social media posts make her relevant even when she has not too many films in her kitty. Despite less films, Shilpa makes sure to engage with fans on social media platforms and her content centering around work out, and food is something, that people can relate to.

Credits :Crowdtangle

Share your comment ×