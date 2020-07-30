Poll: Bigg Boss 14: Whom do you wish to see in the next season of the reality; Celebrities or Commoners?

Today, we decided to run a poll to ask fans whether they would love to see celebrities or both, celebs and commoners in the fourteenth season of reality show Bigg Boss. Take a look

We are sure that you must have heart the saying ‘Hate it or love it but you can’t ignore it’ a lot of times, and we feel that this saying stands true for reality show Big Boss because whenever the show goes on air, it is very difficult for the non- Bigg Boss audiences to ignore the show because it trends on every social media platform. From the contestants and their fights to the tasks and wild card entries, Bigg Boss always makes headlines for its content. Now after a super successful thirteenth season of the show, wherein Sidharth Shukla bagged the winners’ trophy, fans are eagerly waiting for season 14 of Bigg boss and one question that is on every BB lover’s mind is whether season fourteenth will see only celebs or a mixture of celebs and commoners.

If you remember, prior to the 13th season, we had a few seasons which saw both, celebs and commoners take part in the show so much so that Manveer Gurjar even went on to win season 10th of the show. So while fans eagerly await season 14th of the show, we decided to run a poll asking all of the avid fans of Bigg Boss whether they want to see only celebrities take part in the show, or they will want to see commoners, too, take part in the show. Previously, Nitibha Kaul, Manu Punjabi, Luv Tyagi, Somi Khan, Saba Khan, Puneesh Sharma, and others have participated in the show as commoners.

Well, as per reports, 's show will premiere from September 2020, and the tagline is 'Bigg Boss 14 Hoga Rocking'. As per reports, Salman Khan, who has been at his Panvel farmhouse ever since lockdown began, will reportedly shoot for Bigg Boss 14 from his farmhouse. Like every year, this year too, a list of tentative contestants who will enter the show has gone viral and the names include Nia Sharma, , Sugandha Mishra, Jay Soni, Avinash Mukerjee, Nikhil Chinapa, Aseem Merchant, and others. Well, it will be interesting to see whether the makers of the show will allow commoners to participate in the show or it will be only celebrities. Let us know in the comments section below whether you want to see commoners in the 14th season of the show or not. Vote now!

