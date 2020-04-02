Quarantine Thoughts: After Dekh Bhai Dekh, can we bring back Sarabhai vs Sarabhai & these 4 other shows?

The lockdown got us thinking what if some other memorable shows from the '90s and '2000s were to be telecast today on the small screen. Check out the five shows we would love to see on screen again.

If there ever was a golden period for Indian television it undoubtedly was the late '80, the '90s and the early years of '2000s. From supremely funny comedy shows to family dramas to youth shows, the content was varied and heartwarming at the same time. While all of India is under a complete lockdown, epic shows like Ramayana and Mahabharat have made a comeback on DD. The news not only delighted many fans, but sent millions of Indians on a nostalgia trip. While the response has been overwhelming, a slew of other shows from back in the day have now been added to the rundown. The latest one are Shaktimaan, Dekh Bhai Dekh and Chanakya.

With so much of time on our hands, it got us thinking what if some other memorable shows from the '90s and '2000s were to be telecast today on the small screen. What would your choice be?

Take a look at the five shows we would love to see back on TV:

Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi

This 2003 show was like no other. Yes, it was based on the Colombian drama Yo soy Betty, la fea, but that does not take away from the fact that the show was a breath of fresh air amid all the saas-bahu drama at the time. The show went on to win multiple awards over the span of three years as Best Drama series. Jassi played by Mona Singh became a household name and a beloved one at that. No doubt Jassi will find many takers even today.

Remix

A college drama -- based on the lives of four students, Remix was a new-age take on high school friendship. Call it India's very own low-key version of Gossip Girl, Remix was scandalous and entertaining at the same time. The addictive title track by the band Aasma and uber cool lingo, made Remix a fun watch. The students of Maurya High would create a ruckus if they returned to the small screen.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

This rib-tickling comedy needs no introduction or even any justification to make a comeback. While it did return with a reboot, the show lasted only for 10 episodes leaving thousands of fans waiting for more. From exceptional comic timing among the lead cast to some spectacularly written characters, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is not just a show -- it's a feeling. Agree?

Hum Paanch

Another comedy show which had the Indian audiences hooked along with Dekh Bhai Dekh was Hum Paanch. The story of five daughters was a delight. The show catapulted the cast into stardom and they indeed did become household faces. While the sitcom ran from 1995 to 1999 initially, it returned for a second season from 2005 to 2006. In today's day and age, Hum Paanch would definitely be a stress buster.

Just Mohabbat

A family drama -- Just Mohabbat was one adorable series that followed the journey of Jai and his growing up years. From having an imaginary friend to his relationships to the beloved JD Uncle, Jai's story resonated with many. The coming-of-age series ran from 1996 to 2000 and show's title track is hard to forget. If Just Mohabbat returned to TV, we would definitely be glued to it. Hip Hip Hurray was another notable show.

Which show from the '90s or '2000s do you think should return to TV? Let us know in the comments below.

