Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor Salman Khan is a true ‘Maa Da Laadla’ and THESE five instances prove it

Salman Khan, who boasts the image of a family man, is also a mama’s boy at heart and we have some beautiful instances that justify this title for the Dabangg 3 star.

– the name is not just a superstar of Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan following, instead he is an emotion for his fans. Not only does fans love his movies and replicate his style but they also look up to him as an inspiration. After all, his journey from being a supporting actor starrer Biwi Ho To Aisi to leading Salman Khan Productions, the Dabangg star has certainly come a long way. But it is not only his professional life that makes him the copy of everyone’s eye, instead Salman’s image of a family man also makes him rule millions of hearts.

He is not a just a dotting bhaijaan to his siblings but Salman is also an ideal son to his parents. The superstar has been a true blue family man and leaves no chance unturned to express his love for his dear ones. From celebrating all the festivals to standing by her family’s side and enjoying little moments with his family, Salman certainly wins hearts by her overwhelming gestures for his family. But amid all this, Salman has also proved himself to be a complete ‘Maa Da Laadla’. Wondering how? Well, we have bought you five instances which proves that he is truly a mama’s boy:

Salman Khan takes his mommy to outdoor shoots

Salman is known for exploring new destinations across the world. for his movies. This was evident from his movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dabangg to name a few. And while the superstar travels a lot for his shooting, he does take his mommy along for his outdoor shoots at times. This was highlighted after Salman shared pictures of himself enjoying quality time with the ‘love of his life’ his mother Salman Khan in Malta while shooting for his 2019 release date Bharat. Not only did she accompanied Salman to different locations, but Salma was also spotted on the sets of Bharat and had a good time with Salman’s co-star .

Salman surprised his mommy with a new ride

The Radhe: Your Most Wanted star wants to give his mother all the happiness in the world and he doesn’t mind splurging on her. So, when his darling mother thought of buying a simple car her daily roundabouts, Salman ended up gifting her a brand new top class SUV. Interestingly, this new car was a surprise for Salma who was ecstatic after she saw it parked in the garage.

When Salman shook a leg with his mother and the video went viral

Salman’s family life is all about making the most of each other’s company. And when it comes to spending time with his mother, he does make the most of it. In fact, the Sultan star also gave a glimpse of these happy moments after he shared an adorable video of himself shaking a leg with his mother hand in hand on the popular song Cheap Thrills. While Salman is leading the dance, Salma is seen following her son peacefully.

When Salman Khan introduced his mother as a producer

Salman Khan’s love for his mother Salma once again grabbed the eyeballs after the superstar introduced her as the producer of his 2017 release Tubelight. Yes! The lady has now been associated with Salman Khan Productions In fact, her name was also written on the posters along with Salman. To note, this was the first time that Salma’s name featured on the poster of a movie. And ever since then, she has been associated with all the movies produced by Salman Khan including Dabanng 3.

Salman Khan is quite protective of his mother

Salman also makes sure to be around his mother as and well possible. Not only does he give her the best of everything, Salman is also very protective of his mommy. This was evident with when the Tubelight star shared a beautiful video of himself exploring the streets of Malta with his mother. In the video, he was seen holding his mommy’s heart as they walked down the locales of the city.

Given these adorable gestures by Salman towards his mother, it is certainly evident that he is truly a mama’s boy at heart.

