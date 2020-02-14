Rashami Desai's Bigg Boss 13 journey: Affair with Arhaan to fights with Sidharth Shukla, all about the TV star

From Rashami Desai's love affair with Arhaan Khan, bitter fights with Sidharth Shukla, friendship with Devoleena Bhattacherjee, sisterhood with Arti Singh and more, here's all about the TV Bahu's journey in Bigg Boss 13.

has had quite a rollercoaster journey in Bigg Boss 13. When Rashami made her way into the show, netizens already touted her to be the winner, considering her fan following. However, soon the audience complained that they were able to see too little of Rashami ever since she got locked up in the Bigg Boss House. Her love affair with , bitter fights with Sidharth Shukla, friendship with Devoleena Bhattacherjee, sisterhood with Arti Singh and more, here's all about the TV Bahu's journey in Bigg Boss 13.

1. Rashami's nomination in every round

Initially, Rashami was one contestant whose name came up in the nomination round perpetually after every task. Her co-contestants and the audience labeled her as weak. Even host told her that she appears dull and inactive. Rashami has been a strong individual in reality. The constant criticism discouraged her in the beginning. However, she revived her game in the second innings of the show.

2. Rashami's friendship with Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee made for the perfect TV Bahu trio inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Proving the idiom two birds of a feather, flock together, Rashami and Devoleena's friendship was one of a kind. The two always stood for each other while inside the house. Rashami and Devoleena had a little argument too about Arhaan Khan but they remained thick throughout.

3. Rashami's war of words with Sidharth Shukla

Rashami and Sidharth began quarreling with each other outrightly after a few episodes. With time, their arguments only escalated and fans often found them engaging in a war of words with each other. Sidharth's 'Aisi Ladki' comment sparked a lot of controversies. A few of Rashami's statements on Sidharth too added fuel to their unpleasant skirmish.

5. Rashami's re-entry after her eviction

One of the twists on Bigg Boss 13 resulted in Rashami's exit on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Rashami was evicted in place of Mahira Sharma, who received the least number of votes during the week. However, Rashami took everyone by surprise with her re-entry in the house and upped her game since then.

6. Rashami and Arhaan's love story

Rashami's love for Arhaan was quite evident with how she couldn't stop smiling when Arhaan Khan entered the show. They started off as friends but soon cupid struck his arrows at the two and we heard them whisper sweet nothings in each other's ears. Rashami broke down after Arhaan's eviction but soon he came back on the show and got down on his knees for Rashami, proposing her for marriage.

7. Rashami and Arhaan's fallout

Rashami's dreams came down crashing when she found out about Arhaan's wedding and his child. Salman Khan himself spilled the beans on Arhaan's personal life to give Rashami a clearer picture of him before she takes the decision of marriage.

8. Rashami goes all out and about to win the tasks

Rashami left no stone unturned to get back in the game and silence the ones who called her weak. Be it the captaincy task where she agreed to make 3 lines on her head with a razor and put henna on her face, or the one where she and Siddarth were to shoot a romantic video, Rashami completed it without showing any resentment or fear.

9. Entry in the finale week

Rashami won the immunity, thus making way into the finale week and inched a step closer to winning the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. The Bigg Boss 13 finale episode will premiere tomorrow on February 15 and Rashami stands a strong chance to win the game. Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 13? Comment and let us know.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill says BB has made her a star after she watches her journey on the show

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana wishes Rashami Desai on her birthday; Asks her to face things strongly in life

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More